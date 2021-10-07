CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Seconds of Summer Signs With BMG in Advance of 2022 Release

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 Seconds of Summer has inked a new label deal with BMG, following four albums with Universal Music Group imprints. The group’s first single with BMG is said to be on the docket for early next year, to be followed by the release of their fifth album later in 2022.

