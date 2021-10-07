5 Seconds of Summer Signs With BMG in Advance of 2022 Release

It was a party in Austin, Texas! Miley Cyrus couldn’t help but crash the stage, while Megan Thee Stallion performed for an incredibly sweet and fun moment!. Who says “Hot Girl Summer” can’t last through the fall? Megan Thee Stallion, 26, fans were treated to a surprise appearance by Miley Cyrus, 28, as the Plastic Hearts singer ran out onstage during the rapper’s set at the Austin City Limits music festival on Friday October 1. A fan shot video from backstage showed the “Wrecking Ball” singer sneaking up from backstage to surprise Megan in the middle of her set. Megan looked shocked and excited for the singer to join her, and Miley twerked onstage with the rapper, and the audience cheered them both on!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO