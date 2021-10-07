Man Arrested in North Hills Fatal Hit-and-Run

NORTH HILLS (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was in custody today for allegedly driving a vehicle involved in a crash that fatally injured another motorist in North Hills earlier this week, police said.

The alleged driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, Abraham Espinosa Velasco, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was being held on $2 million bail, the sheriff's department reported.

According to the LAPD, the collision occurred about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, when a black 2016 Range Rover speeding northbound on Hayvenhurst Avenue ran a red light and crashed into a 2018 Toyota Camry eastbound on Nordhoff Street.

The Range Rover then crashed into a gray Honda Civic and a white Toyota Tacoma in the intersection before coming to a stop in the middle of the street.

The 56-year-old woman driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her next of kin. The driver of the Camry was treated at the scene for complaints of pain, while the driver of the Tacoma was not injured.

Velasco and a male passenger got out of the Range Rover and fled before police and fire department personnel arrived, police reported. The passenger was still being sought Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117 or Detective Barragan at 818-644-8028. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at www.lacrimestoppers.org .

