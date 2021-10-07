CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady faces familiar foe outside AFC East for 1st time

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBXLs_0cKKdrVN00
1 of 2

MIAMI (1-3) at TAMPA BAY (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Tampa Bay by 9, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Miami 2-2; Tampa Bay 1-3.

SERIES RECORD: Buccaneers lead 6-5.

LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Dolphins 30-20 on Nov. 17, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

LAST WEEK: Dolphins lost to Indianapolis 27-17; Buccaneers won at New England 19-17.

DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (28), PASS (30), SCORING (31).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (17), SCORING (25).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (30), PASS (1), SCORING (5).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (32), SCORING (23).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Dolphins 0; Buccaneers plus-1.

DOLPHINS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Jaylen Waddle. The Bucs are one of seven teams to have seen at least three different receivers have a 100-yard game against them this season. The Bucs’ success stopping the run, combined with the Dolphins’ inability to move the ball on the ground, suggest Waddle will see many opportunities this week.

BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: CB Richard Sherman. The three-time All-Pro signed with the Bucs last week after missing most of 2020 because of injury. He practiced three days, then played all but one defensive snap against the Patriots. With three CBs out and/or on the injury list, Sherman’s experience and leadership is being counted on to help the beleaguered secondary weather the storm.

KEY MATCHUP: Bucs QB Tom Brady vs. Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. Miami’s standout cornerback will have his hands full against the likes of WRs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.

KEY INJURIES: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (fractured ribs) is out for at least one more game. WR Will Fuller (finger) has gone on injured reserve and Sunday will be the first game of at least three he will miss. CB Byron Jones (quad, Achilles tendon) is a question mark for Sunday as well. ... Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder/hand), RB Giovani Bernard (knee), CB Jamel Dean (knee) and LB Jason Pierre-Paul sat out last week’s victory at New England, while CB Carlton Davis (quadriceps) exited in the first half and did not return. S Antoine Winfield, Jr., had an interception and forced a fumble against the Patriots before departing with a concussion that may keep him out Sunday. The status of the others likely will linger into the weekend.

SERIES NOTES: The last time Miami won at Tampa Bay, the Dolphins had Don Shula as coach, Dan Marino at quarterback and Raymond James Stadium was nearly a decade from being built. Miami won at Tampa Stadium 17-14 in 1988; the Dolphins are 0-3 at Tampa since. ... Including Sunday’s matchup, both teams will have had six different head coaches for the last six Dolphins-Bucs games. The last time a coach was in back-to-back games in this series was when Tony Dungy coached against Miami in 1997 and 2000. ... The Bucs have won five of the last six matchups. ... Winning margin has been three points or less in six of the 11 all-time meetings.

STATS AND STUFF: Brady has thrown for more touchdowns against Miami (67) than any two other quarterbacks in NFL history have combined (Drew Bledsoe had 31, Jim Kelly 29). ... Given his longevity, it’s no surprise that Brady also has more wins (23), completions (687), attempts (1,129), yards (8,185) and even times sacked (64) against the Dolphins than anyone else. He’s tied for second with 12 losses against Miami with Bledsoe; Joe Ferguson lost to the Dolphins 22 times. ... Brady has 18 double-digit win seasons in his career. The Dolphins have 23 of those in their 56-year history. ... Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is 199 receiving yards away from matching Duriel Harris (4,534) for sixth most in team history. ... Waddle has 25 catches through the first four games of his career. Only seven players have ever made more. ... Miami is 6-6 against Brady in the seasons immediately following his Super Bowl wins, going 1-1 against New England in each of the six years after his titles there. ... Bucs WR Antonio Brown, who has 899 receptions in 142 career games, needs one to pass Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (149 games) as the fastest player to 900 catches. He’s also on the verge of joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson with 12,000 career receiving yards within the first 150 games of a career.

FANTASY TIP: The Bucs lead the NFL against the run, the Dolphins haven’t shown that they can run at all, so this is a week to expect a lot of catches for Waddle.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Wicked Local

Whatever happened to Tom Brady's mansion in suburban Boston?

His old locker in Gillette Stadium is occupied by someone else. The luxury suite his family used belongs to someone else. And when Tom Brady returns to Foxborough, Massachusetts Sunday to face his old team, the New England Patriots, with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there will be another reminder of his new reality.
NFL
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torry Holt
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Tony Dungy
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay. The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cbs#Tampa Bay 1 3#Buccaneers Plus 1#Wr#Bucs#Patriots
ESPN

Richard Sherman signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'Best offer I had'

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Sherman signed a one-year contract. Sherman had been in discussions with the Buccaneers for several weeks and said on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" that multiple teams, including the...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

608K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy