VMware Tanzu provides developers with autonomy to build and deploy apps on any cloud

You’ve likely attended a camp to learn something you were interested in, like art, basketball, or band. Many camps also have a related area of focus like coding. Camps provide a way to learn, interact, and gain support based on common interests. Today I’m excited to announce a new kind of camp, Cloud Camp by VMware. It’s here to get you started and through your cloud journey! Cloud Camp by VMware is available to all and is 100% free; that’s right, no payment is required!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO