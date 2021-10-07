Brian Laundrie's Dad Searching For Son In Alligator-Infested Swamp, Christopher Seen On Vehicle With Officers Scouring Carlton Reserve
Brian Laundrie's father Christopher has joined forces with authorities to assist in the manhunt for his fugitive son. The Laundrie patriarch arrived at the Carlton Reserve in Venice, Florida, on Thursday morning, marking the first time Brian's father has helped police with search efforts. Article continues below advertisement. According to...radaronline.com
Comments / 0