The Importance of Being Educated About Narcolepsy
Eight to 15 years is a long time, especially when each day feels like you haven’t slept in 48-72 hours. It is a long time when you feel like you have no control of your body, and it is a long time to be living with narcolepsy without a proper diagnosis. Eight to 15 years is the average time between symptom onset and diagnosis, with at least 50% of people undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. By being educated, you help to understand the economic, social, and interpersonal battles that people with narcolepsy face.blogs.webmd.com
