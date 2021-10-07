CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Importance of Being Educated About Narcolepsy

By Brooke Buckley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight to 15 years is a long time, especially when each day feels like you haven’t slept in 48-72 hours. It is a long time when you feel like you have no control of your body, and it is a long time to be living with narcolepsy without a proper diagnosis. Eight to 15 years is the average time between symptom onset and diagnosis, with at least 50% of people undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. By being educated, you help to understand the economic, social, and interpersonal battles that people with narcolepsy face.

