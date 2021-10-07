The Importance of Being Educated About Narcolepsy

From the minute we wake up until we go to sleep, our eyes help us navigate the world. Like a finely tuned camera, each part of our eyes has a very specific job to do. Our dome-shaped cornea, the front layer of the eye, allows light to pass through and bends it to help us focus. Some light enters though the small opening of the pupil. How much light the pupil can let in is controlled by the iris, the colored part of the eye. That light then travels through the lens of the eye, which works together with the cornea to focus light on the retina. The retina, located at the back of our eye, is light sensitive. It contains special cells called photoreceptors that turn light into electrical signals that go to your brain and changes those signals into the images you see.

