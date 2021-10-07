Chronic Pain: What Are The Treatment Options Available To You?

"My pain is exhausting, and it's rarely just pain. If not accompanied by diarrhoea, fatigue, or other debilitating symptoms, it's joined by a spiral of anxious thoughts about what the pain means……. I was constantly at doctors' and hospital appointments, but I was rarely asked about my pain. Even now, unless I'm in flare up, no one asks me about my pain or fatigue…. truthfully, those doctors and nurses don't have time to ask me about symptoms if I'm not flaring up…….IBD clinics even when interested aren't funded to manage those symptoms…and healthcare professionals dismissed my symptoms as they don't know what to say, as they don't understand pain in IBD, and they feel as powerless as I do……given that pain is one of the top presenting complaints in IBD, I find it astonishing how little I get asked about it".

