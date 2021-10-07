CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Basil Street is About To Turn Up the Heat on the Pizza Industry

By Jeff Tomko
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4VaX_0cKKcU9J00
Courtesy of Kevin Larue/Basil Street

October is National Pizza Month. But let’s be honest: With billions of dollars spent by Americans ordering millions of slices — from New York style thin crust to Chicago Deep Dish or Neapolitan to Sicilian — every month can grant itself that title.

We love our pizza, whether we’re dining out or ordering in or even grabbing a frozen favorite and popping it in the oven.

Now a new startup is taking the nation’s favorite cheat meal in a whole new direction: vending machine pizza.

It’s the future of pizza, say the brains behind Basil Street, a pizzamaking startup whose combination of old-school, old-world recipes and 21st century technology can offer and serve a piping-hot, brick-oven-style pizza as tasty if not tastier than your neighborhood pizza joint in just three minutes. Each kiosk is even equipped with single-use pizza cutters.

If it sounds like a different approach to pizza, it’s because it is, even to its chief investor, Deglin Kenealy. He needed convincing at first of the idea that quality pizza can be created consistently out of a vending machine. “I thought it was a stupid idea,” Kenealy admits. “My idea of a vending machine was throwing in your quarters in there, pulling the knob, then your candy bar gets stuck and you have to shake the machine.”

Kenealy is no stranger to putting his backing behind unique startups. As an investor, he once put his support behind a fitness system based on nylon straps — which turned out to be fitness suspension trainer juggernaut TRX. For this idea, however, he began studying overseas success of intelligent vending machine technology, especially in Asia. Some stores, including 7-Eleven, operate vending machine only stores to offset staffing shortages. That’s when Kenealy and his partners began doubling their pizza-making efforts.

But still, the final decision was based on taste — if it tastes like cardboard, who’s going to buy? And one slice of Basil Street’s cheese pizza, and he knew that the pizza creators, Roberto Villani and Davide Garbin, were onto something. However, in order to move forward, he needed confirmation from a younger set of food critics.

“I invested with them because they were making this delicious, gluten-free pizza,” Kenealy says. “It was so good. My kids would literally choose one of these frozen gluten-free pizzas over other brands.

Basil Street uses vine-ripened tomatoes, which contain the vital antioxidant lycopeneAnd since each pie is flash frozen from the company’s automated kitchen, not only do the tomatoes and other vegetable toppings maintain more of its nutrients over a period of time, but not a single hand ever touched any of the pies — a bonus for all germophobes.

Still, Kenealy says it’s hard to classify any pizza as completely healthy — a normal slice of cheese pizza contains nearly 300 calories, 35g of carbs and 10g of fat. But Basil Street continues to work on creating healthier pizza options for its base will be willing to order out of a machine.

Basil Street’s pizza heating technology is similar, Kenealy says, to a brick oven cooking style. In this case, the heating surface come in direct contact with the dough, while a domelike contraption helps heat the rest evenly. While it’s hard to explain in layman’s terms, Its system can self-regulate its pizza cooking temps based on toppings and locations. In other words, your pizza will never be over- or undercooked.

He hopes to soon take a bite of the profitable pizza industry. With over three billion slices eaten each year, restaurant pizza sales account for $42 billion each year, while frozen pizza sales account for another $6 billion, according to statistic gurus Statista.

Basil Street’s vending machines, which began operations in 2020, are currently being rolled out in locations including Austin, TX, and Denver, CO. Kenealy hopes to quickly tap into the pizza market by expand throughout airports across the country and college campuses.

“It’s been a long road, but I think we’ve gone from what was once a really dumb idea to now what I think has the potential to be a multi billion-dollar industry,” he says.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Oregon

The 48 Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Oregon Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Sweet and salty, boasting a winning combination of tequila and lime, there’s little more satisfying than a margarita. In Oregon, if it’s a big, boozy margarita you’re craving, your best bet is to head to Margarita Factory. As its name suggests, this restaurant specializes in Mexican-inspired spirits, with margaritas that are hailed as the best in the state. With handcrafted drinks that come in a range of sizes, take your Taco Tuesday to the next level at Margarita Factory in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Cookie competition heats up in Beaumont

A new local bakery and coffee bar has set its opening date for West Lucas Drive. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is coming to the colorful shopping center just behind Daddio’s Burger on the corner of Calder Avenue and Lucas Drive. The locally owned bakery will specialize in all things...
BEAUMONT, TX
The Independent

14 best smoked salmon: Perfect for patés, canapés, and breakfast this Christmas

Smoked salmon is a slice of luxury we wish we could enjoy every single weekend. But, it’s often reserved for special occasions instead – the quintessential topping for canapés circling a party or layered onto scrambled egg on Christmas morning.With that in mind, we want to make sure you are choosing the very best smoked salmon. There is nothing quite like that distinctive taste, now mastered by many smokehouses across the world – many of the finest right here in the UK.Whether you’re having it sandwiched in a bagel with a dollop of cream cheese and a sprinkling of chives,...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Pizza Crust#Pizza Dough#Cheese Pizza#Food Drink#National Pizza Month#Americans
yoursun.com

A Goan pork vindaloo that turns down the heat

Vindaloo is usually associated with a heavily spiced, very hot Indian curry. But it’s easy to tame if you’re not a fan of food that makes you sweat. This recipe, from America’s Test Kitchen’s new “The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook,” is one example. Instead of the dried Kashmiri chiles...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taunton Gazette

Tomato & Basil brings fresh gourmet pizza and more to East Taunton

TAUNTON — Tomato & Basil aims to be more than just an ordinary pizzeria — bringing a fresh, gourmet-style restaurant to Taunton. Owner George Mina said the focus is on providing customers with the best quality food possible. Their fan favorite pizza — true to the restaurant's name — is...
TAUNTON, MA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Eureka! Turns up the Heat this October with Two Limited-Time Items

Celebrating the start of spooky season with some spice featuring two exclusive menu items, not for the faint of heart. October Exclusive Items: Scary Hot Fries & Chasing Ghosts. Eureka! is here to bring some heat to Halloween this year. On Friday, October 8, the restaurant is introducing two new...
RESTAURANTS
lehighvalleystyle.com

Order the Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board at Easton Wine Project

“As a winery, offering a charcuterie board was a given. However, we wanted to make our charcuterie board special, something to remember,” says Amanda Thatcher, general manager of Easton Wine Project. “We wanted it large enough to share, really pleasing to look at and super satisfying to eat with wine or beer.”
EASTON, PA
austinfoodmagazine.com

Basil Street’s Automated Pizza Vending Machine Is Now Open at UT

Basil Street automated pizza kitchen has installed a new high-tech kiosk in the lobby of Skyloft Austin, offering University of Texas students a new way to dine on-the-go this semester. Basil Street launched with a nationwide rollout of 50 APKs this year, after a successful pilot program at five different closed locations across the US in 2020.
AUSTIN, TX
Columbian

Share’s annual fundraiser turns up the heat for Soup’s On

Share’s annual Soup’s On fundraiser arrives at the perfect time. As fall hits the Pacific Northwest, we’re pulling out our sweaters, throwing some logs into the fireplace and craving a warm bowl of soup. Share’s 10th Anniversary Soup’s On Chef Battle will be virtual for the second year in a...
VANCOUVER, WA
EatThis

Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.
LIFESTYLE
Whittier Daily News

Double up on tasty takeout pizza in Covina

Just as so many of us were beginning to feel comfortable going through our lives with surgical face masks as just an option, rather than a necessity, along comes a study that the COVID-19 delta variant carries – better sit down for this one – a viral load of more than a thousand times the infectious level of the COVID we’ve been dealing with. And that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective keeping it at bay than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — with studies of those two yet to come.
COVINA, CA
Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

1K+
Followers
360
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy