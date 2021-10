I hope all of you wonderful T&D readers agree that these cool mornings and evenings are so exhilarating. This time of year always stirs my appetite for desserts made with healthful apples. You see, when I was growing up, brisk days signaled that it was time for us to grab some apples from our family’s fruit bowl and transform them into snacks that filled our home with the perfect autumn aroma – apples and cinnamon. We baked, stewed or microwaved a few apples with cinnamon and sugar … so easy but extremely delicious!

