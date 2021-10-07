Tigera now supports Calico Open Source on Amazon EKS Anywhere

Tigera announced support for Calico Open Source, an open-source technology for container networking and security, on Amazon EKS Anywhere, giving users more freedom of choice. “This is significant for the many organizations that have standardized on Calico or prefer to use Calico,” said Amit Gupta, vice president of business development and product management, Tigera. “Calico is the most widely adopted Container Network Interface (CNI) and now organizations using or adopting EKS Anywhere have flexibility of choice and can pick the best container networking solution for their needs.”