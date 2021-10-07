CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Meet the Pet of the Week: Griffy

Channel 3000
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Pet of the Week is Griffy, a 1-year-old pit bull mix. He can be shy when meeting new people, but he opens up quickly. He loves walks and would make for a great hiking buddy.

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Chihuahua Mixes Annie & Oakley

It's our Pet of the Week! This week we have four-month-old Oakley and Annie, a brother and sister duo of Chihuahua mixes. If you'd like to adopt both, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune park during the hours between 10a-5p.
PETS
WSAW

Pet Project: Meet Mimi

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mimi is a 10-year-old Yorkie mix that came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She loves people, other dogs and cats. She is energetic and playful, but also would be great for someone less active. For more information about Mimi, visit the...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces 'Pets of the Week'

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Handsome, a 1.5-year-old neutered male mixed breed is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. Handsome has been at the shelter for 10 weeks and weighs about 50 pounds. “It is no wonder how Handsome got his name,”...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Of
weeklypostnc.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Oakley

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Oakley for adoption! “Oakley is a Fetch Champion! Ok, so maybe he hasn’t won a trophy yet, but he is a winner! Meet Oakley! Who couldn’t love this sweet face? Oakley is a handsome 4-year-old, 54lb Border Collie mix who is looking for his “fur”-ever family. Oakley has your typical Border Collie brain and energy, so he would love to have a family that has had previous experience with herding breeds as well as a fenced-in yard for him to explore to his heart’s content! He is a curious and playful boy who loves to run, play, and follow his nose wherever it leads him, but he still loves to snuggle up with you on the couch at the end of a long day. Oakley would prefer to be an only child.” If you would like to give this sweet boy a forever home, please complete an adoption application on our website at www.hsuc.org.
UNION COUNTY, NC
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Meet Frankie, Chief and Belle, this week’s Pets of the Week in San Gabriel Valley/Whittier

Meet Frankie, Chief and Belle, this week’s Pets of the Week. Frankie is a cuddler and a snuggle bug who would love to be the number one cat in your family. He demands your full attention and will hop aboard a shoulder for a ride to the next destination in the household. He would “purrfurr” to be an only cat as companionship is not something he was introduced to as a young cat. Once he feels safe and at home, he will find a chest to nap on and push himself into his person and close his eyes for a long nap.
PETS
radiokmzn.com

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "ZEUS"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Zeus”. Zeus is an adorable 4 year old Dachshund/Standard Long Haired Maltese mix who is a little shy at first, but he loves attention. Zeus is current on all of his vaccinations, fully vetted and ready to meet you!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
ksro.com

KSRO Pet of the Week: Sabana

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Sabana. She is a 4 year-old female Shepherd/Mastiff mix. Sabana is a super-sized snuggler! At 114 pounds, this sweet shepherd/mastiff mix is a gentle giant. She is very mellow and people-oriented. As big and strong as she is, she walks very well on a leash and frequently “checks in” with her humans along the way.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Annie Oakley is a very sweet little female kitten who loves to be held and just purrs and purrs. She has a little sister and five brothers who love to cuddle with her. It might be good to take two together. Come meet them at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Statesville Record & Landmark

Photos: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
STATESVILLE, NC
pasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Eight-year-old Chief (A499447) loves people and can’t wait to find his perfect home! Chief enjoys playing with toys, and especially likes mental enrichment such as puzzle feeders and snuffle mats. His ideal adopter is someone who can let Chief go at his own pace with new people and environments, and who can give him lots of mental stimulation and playtime. Chief will do great with positive reinforcement training and is excited to learn lots of new things with you.
PASADENA, CA
kadn.com

Meet Frank! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Featured Pet Of The Week!

Meet Frank! This sweet boy is up for adoptin over at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center. Lynn Bourque, Animal Adoption, Foster and Rescue Supervisor, explained who the perfect family would be for this smart, intelligent boy. Frank is a Labrador mix He is 67 lbs., Frank is only...
LAFAYETTE, LA
islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Macey

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Macey, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Macey, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
DARE COUNTY, NC
DFW Community News

Meet Dahlia, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 28, 2021) Dahlia is a petite, 8 to 9 month old short-hair kitty whose kittens have all been weened, and she is now ready for her furever home. She is a sweet and friendly girl who purrs a lot and loves being petted. Dahlia is spayed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV negative and current on her vaccines.
ROCKWALL, TX
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet The Bunnies

It’s been an almost herculean effort on the part of animal rescuers here in our region to round up some sixty or so rabbits from a Moorhead neighborhood. Sixty or so rapidly multiplying rabbits, actually. Rescue workers say it all started in a single home, with a pair of pets...
MOORHEAD, MN
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Buddy

This week’s shelter pet is Buddy, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair, neutered male up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Buddy’s mom passed away and he lost the only home and family he has ever known. This handsome man is outgoing and adventurous. He loves meeting new people, being petted and wandering around figuring out the new world around him.
SMITHTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy