Meet the Pet of the Week: Griffy

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Oakley for adoption! “Oakley is a Fetch Champion! Ok, so maybe he hasn’t won a trophy yet, but he is a winner! Meet Oakley! Who couldn’t love this sweet face? Oakley is a handsome 4-year-old, 54lb Border Collie mix who is looking for his “fur”-ever family. Oakley has your typical Border Collie brain and energy, so he would love to have a family that has had previous experience with herding breeds as well as a fenced-in yard for him to explore to his heart’s content! He is a curious and playful boy who loves to run, play, and follow his nose wherever it leads him, but he still loves to snuggle up with you on the couch at the end of a long day. Oakley would prefer to be an only child.” If you would like to give this sweet boy a forever home, please complete an adoption application on our website at www.hsuc.org.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO