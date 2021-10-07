Cameron Jerome: 'Everyone was taking the knee and it faded for me'

Bukayo Saka has praised Tammy Abraham for adjusting to life in Italy as the England striker toasted his international return with a goal against Andorra.Abraham missed out on a place at Euro 2020 having fallen out of favour at Chelsea towards the end of last season.He opted to move to Roma in the summer and link up with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.Abraham has started the season well in Serie A and earned an England recall after being added to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.The 24-year-old started against...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO