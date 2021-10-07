CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Jerome: 'Everyone was taking the knee and it faded for me'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Jerome: 'Everyone was taking the knee and it faded for me'. A footballer has said his team decided not to take the knee because it did not seem to be tackling racism. Luton Town striker Cameron Jerome, whose former clubs include Norwich, Stoke and Birmingham, said racism appeared to be a growing problem on social media and also called for more diversity among coaching and managerial staff in the sport.

