Opendoor boosts homebuying power with $9B borrowing limit

By Marian McPherson
Inman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith several successful market launches, acquisitions and platform updates in the bag, Opendoor is pushing the pedal to the metal with its plans to dominate the iBuying market. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Oct. 4, Opendoor revealed it has entered into an amended mezzanine debt facility with...

