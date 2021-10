It goes without saying that so far Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has had a much better season in 2021 than he did in 2020. Why? A few things come into play. Clifford has largely avoided turnovers, has not been plagued by high sack totals and has made smart decisions with his arm and his legs. If Clifford looked uncertain about his decision-making in last year, he has looked poised, confident and sure of himself this time around.

PENN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO