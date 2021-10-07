Heritage Commission Hears Exit 4A Road Name Proposal

One of the agenda items during the Sept. 23 Londonderry Heritage Commission meeting was in regards to the naming of the Exit 4A Connector Road. Heritage Commission Vice Chairman Arthur Rugg said that they have to name the road and that Londonderry and Derry both would have to agree on it. If they don’t agree on a name then the DOT would come up with one. The reason why they said it’s important to come up with a name now is because they want to include it in the plans for Exit 4.