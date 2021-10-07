Local Young Author Holds Book Signing

A local author’s dream is coming true, with the publication of her debut novel. From the time Michaela Horan was four years old, she has been “writing” stories. Now, as a 15-year-old sophomore at LHS, Michaela is finally realizing her dream to publish Rolling Hills and the Lost Key of Peachtree Palace, which was released on Sept. 25. “I’m so excited for other people to read the words I wrote. I poured my heart and soul into this world and these characters. I can’t wait to share this story with the world,” Michaela explained.