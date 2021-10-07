Making it Official

Town officials gathered on Saturday morning, Oct. 2, for the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at Central Fire Station. Due to COVID-19 the ceremony had been postponed for a number of months. The service also unveiled the new name of the station. The Londonderry Town Council officially named the station the Hicks-O’Brien Central Fire Station after the past Fire Chief David Hicks and current Chief, Darren O’Brien, in honor of the significant contributions that each have made to the Londonderry Fire Department and the community at large. O’Brien, at right, was surprised by the honor and thanked the residents and those gathered for helping to make the new station a reality. He said that in his 35-years on the force “I have strived to make every day a better day for those I serve.” Photos by Chris Paul.