Londonderry, NH

Trailways Offers a New Way to View Nature Along Rail Trail

By Editor
londonderrytimes.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown officials, Londonderry Trailways Committee members, Conservation Commissioners and a class of North Elementary School fifth grade students gathered on the Rail Trail last week where a new way to view nature was unveiled to the public. Longtime member Bob Saur developed a series of signs along the trail for residents to be able to scan a QR code and reveal some of the finer details of what the trail has to offer. When the trail is finally done it will span about 6.5 miles from the border of Derry to the Manchester border Photos by Chris Paul.

