BMW M3 Touring rendering transforms saloon into a menacing estate

By Anthony Alaniz
motor1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW first announced it was developing an M3 Touring model over a year ago. The company announced it alongside the car’s first teaser, which showed off a shadowed portion of its revamped rear end. Numerous batches of spy shots have captured the long-roofed M3 out testing while the company has continued to tease it. Its design isn’t much of a mystery, but a new rendering from Motor.es previews the car’s styling by pulling away the camouflage wrap.

