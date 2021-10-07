BMW M3 Touring rendering transforms saloon into a menacing estate
BMW first announced it was developing an M3 Touring model over a year ago. The company announced it alongside the car’s first teaser, which showed off a shadowed portion of its revamped rear end. Numerous batches of spy shots have captured the long-roofed M3 out testing while the company has continued to tease it. Its design isn’t much of a mystery, but a new rendering from Motor.es previews the car’s styling by pulling away the camouflage wrap.uk.motor1.com
