Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Tales franchise has remained one of the developer’s flagship IPs since first launching with Tales of Phantasia in 1995. Twenty-six years later, the franchise is still going strong, the latest being Tales of Arise, which launched on the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. What I have enjoyed about the series since first picking up Tales of Vesperia on the Xbox 360 is just how diverse the games have been in terms of narrative, visual style and tone. While you have been able to go into any game expecting an anime-like approach to building its fantasy world, everything else can be up in the air and differ game-by-game. Tales of Arise makes arguably the most significant jump from all its predecessors, and following Berseria’s attempt to offer a darker and more sophisticated narrative, Arise feels like the end-point of that progression.

