Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

Requires obtaining Tenacity Ability. This area contains a small gift on the northwestern corner and a piece of Litter near the center of the area. Use the image above for reference to follow along with these directions. Wait until Cloud 1 is at its lowest point; then, use the grass shooter to launch you into it. Once it reaches the top, jump into the Cloud 2. Wait for Cloud 3 to be at the same height as Cloud 2. Once they’re lined up, jump from 2 to 3 and then quickly jump onto the ledge in the middle. This allows you to grab the Litter near the center. After grabbing the Litter, wait for Cloud 3 to drop down; then, jump into Cloud 2. Wait for it to reach the top and jump into Cloud 4. Use Cloud 4 to take you west and reach the ledge with the small gift. Open it to get the Big Flower. Jump down to the ground after opening the gift, and head to the next screen on through the south side of the area. Please check out the walkthrough of the Banquet Forest Wielder Trial - Honoring Wielder History, which contains detailed directions on how reach this screen.