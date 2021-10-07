Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRequires obtaining Tenacity Ability. Walk onto the lift flower and extend it up twice. Extend the western lift flower twice to bring it closer to the clouds. After doing that, hop across the top clouds and onto the western lift flower. Ride it back to the cliff to reach the gift containing the Stormy. Accessing this screen actually requires starting from two screens to the east. Please check out the walkthrough of the Banquet Forest Wielder Trial - Honoring Wielder History, which contains detailed directions on how reach this screen.

International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Guide: How To Play As Kisara

“Tales of Arise’s” Kisara’s focus on defensive play does nothing to hinder her personal offensive ability, being able to chain together attacks as expertly as the other melee fighters in the party. Despite her heavy-looking equipment, she can effectively stagger and juggle enemies for extended combos and massive damage. Her...
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

'Tales Of Arise' Guide: How To Use Rinwell

The young mage Rinwell offers a radically different playstyle when compared to the rest of the party in “Tales Of Arise,” preferring solely to attack enemies with a multitude of elemental magic spells from afar than to get up close and personal. However, this doesn’t mean that Rinwell is stuck...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New World Guide Wiki

Amazon Games’ New World has finally arrived, bringing a supernatural, fantasy MMO to PC players around the world. This is the developer’s (and publisher’s) first outing into the world of AAA video games, and after a handful of betas that were received positively, there’s plenty of reason to check the game out for yourself, even if you’re not normally a fan of the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop Wiki | All Walkthroughs, Guides, Collectibles, Secrets & Easter Eggs

Deathloop is one of the best games of the year. That’s without question — this is a game that gives you the tools to play how you want through infinite loops, but makes progression feel real. As Colt Vahn, you must break an endless cycle by assassinating eight Visionaries. After 24 hours, time resets and you’re dumped back on the beach where you started. Its up to you to solve the mystery of the cycle, slowly becoming more powerful so you can fight back and figure out a way to kill all eight targets in the same day.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Guide: Dohalim Gameplay Tips

The lord of Elde Menancia in “Tales of Arise” has more than just a few tricks up his sleeve. Dohalim mixes the fast melee fighting style of Law with the offensive and supportive spellcasting style of Shionne and Rinwell, making a true hybrid character from a gameplay perspective. Dohalim’s access...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

Pyoro is the final character unlocked in the "post-game" section of WarioWare's Story mode. He becomes playable when you complete the "Final" mini-game set. Pyoro is a grounded character, meaning he can move left and right across the ground with the control stick. He can shoot his tongue out using the ability button. His tongue fires diagonally at a 45-degree angle and will bounce off of surfaces.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Boss Guide: How To Beat Almeidrea

The third major lord in “Tales of Arise” can be difficult to defeat for first-time players. Her ability to cast spells while the party is occupied with her pet zeugle can spell disaster for the party, but much like the other bosses, it’s nothing a little strategy and preparation can’t fix.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Wardens are special Pokemon trainers in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Each Warden is tasked with looking after a special Noble Pokemon. Something is causing these Noble Pokemon to become enraged, fly into a frenzy, and becoming difficult to handle, so the Wardens may call upon you to assist them!. Warden Mai.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Lord Vholran Boss Fight Guide

The fourth and final Renan lord boss fight in “Tales Of Arise” can be a little intimidating, considering how Lord Vholran single-handedly wiped out the party in a previous encounter. He is still very much capable of doing so, but with a little bit of skill and strategy, players will be able to take him out first.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diablo 2 Wiki Guide

Need help making it through the dungeons of Diablo 2 or Diablo 2: Resurrected? You're in luck! IGN Guides has written an in-depth strategy guide that will help you in your quest. In this guide, you'll find expert tips, walkthroughs, and strategies.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Moonchase Tales and Cuisine Machine guide (Part 1)

Moonchase Tales is yet another activity that you can do during the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact. It entails helping the Cloud Retainer adeptus in making a unique dish. Just watch out because there are some tricky mechanics involved. Here’s our Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment guide to help you with Moonchase Tales and how to use the Supreme Cuisine Machine.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6 Guide Wiki

Ubisoft’s latest open world FPS, Far Cry 6 has arrived, bringing the enormous country of Yara to our screens as your sandbox for all the explosive and stealthy goodness you can conjure up. This Far Cry 6 wiki will act as your landing page for all of our guides, tips, tricks and other content designed to help you get the most out of your trip to this Caribbean country. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Wiki Guide

Oblina is one of the main characters in Ahh Real Monsters. She is a student at the Monster Academy alongside her friends Ickis and Krumm. A school to teach monsters how to scare humans. This page will detail Oblina's Move List.
COMICS
IGN

Metroid Dread Wiki Guide

Metroid Dread is the latest installment in the 2D side-scrolling Metroid series, continuing the story of Metroid, Samus Returns, Super Metroid, and Metroid Fusion. As Samus takes on a new assignment on the mysterious Planet ZDR, she'll become hunted by ruthless robots in her quest to uncover the truth and fulfill her bounty mission.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cruis'n Blast Review

Reviewed by Luke Reilly on Nintendo Switch. "It may look like a 20-year-old energy drink commercial crossed with the best-looking Dreamcast game never made, but Cruis'n Blast is an endearingly earnest arcade racing time capsule filled with goofy, crowd-pleasing vehicles and a small assortment of zany tracks. However, it's also an extremely lean package that struggles to disguise its origins as a wafer-thin, five-year-old arcade cabinet. It's fast, fun, and eye-catchingly daft but take care diving in, because it's only ankle-deep."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Call to Arms

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the A Call to Arms mission in Act 2: The Armory. Listed below is the complete A Call to Arms Walkthrough and strategy guide. Get to the Saferoom. When your...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To The Rescue - Release Date Announcement Trailer

To The Rescue, the dog shelter management simulator, launches on November 4, 2021 for PC and Mac via Steam. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In To The Rescue, take charge of the local animal shelter to help stray pups find new and loving forever homes. In between belly rubs and sessions of playing fetch, ensure that the inner workings of the shelter are running properly. Foster a warm and welcoming environment for future pet parents to come and meet their soon-to-be companions. Ensure people and puppers find their perfect fit by matching between four dog sizes, seven breed types, and dozens of individual personality traits for adopters and doggos. It's a bittersweet day when furry friends leave the shelter, but the happiness on their faces knowing they've found their families warms the heart every time. Balance feeding, grooming, and exercise schedules for all of the dogs. Treat any illnesses that may arise to keep the pups in tip-top shape for the next game of tug-of-war. Manage shelter resources by upgrading facilities and replenishing inventory, all on a tight budget. Keep up good standing with other members of the neighborhood to keep the shelter support strong.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Handy Man

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing The Handy Man mission in Act 2: The Armory. Listed below is the complete The Handy Man Walkthrough and strategy guide. Look for Bob in the Police Station. Stock up...
VIDEO GAMES

