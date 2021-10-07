Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

To The Rescue, the dog shelter management simulator, launches on November 4, 2021 for PC and Mac via Steam. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In To The Rescue, take charge of the local animal shelter to help stray pups find new and loving forever homes. In between belly rubs and sessions of playing fetch, ensure that the inner workings of the shelter are running properly. Foster a warm and welcoming environment for future pet parents to come and meet their soon-to-be companions. Ensure people and puppers find their perfect fit by matching between four dog sizes, seven breed types, and dozens of individual personality traits for adopters and doggos. It's a bittersweet day when furry friends leave the shelter, but the happiness on their faces knowing they've found their families warms the heart every time. Balance feeding, grooming, and exercise schedules for all of the dogs. Treat any illnesses that may arise to keep the pups in tip-top shape for the next game of tug-of-war. Manage shelter resources by upgrading facilities and replenishing inventory, all on a tight budget. Keep up good standing with other members of the neighborhood to keep the shelter support strong.

