CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRequires obtaining Tenacity Ability. Extend the lift flower twice and jump onto it. Then make it return to its home. Stay on the lift flower. Extend it once to the left and once to the right. This allows you to jump diagonally southwest and reach the gift in the central pillar. Open it to gain the Ski Jacket. Please check out the walkthrough of the Banquet Forest Wielder Trial - Honoring Wielder History, which contains detailed directions on how reach this screen.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

New World Guide Wiki

Amazon Games’ New World has finally arrived, bringing a supernatural, fantasy MMO to PC players around the world. This is the developer’s (and publisher’s) first outing into the world of AAA video games, and after a handful of betas that were received positively, there’s plenty of reason to check the game out for yourself, even if you’re not normally a fan of the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop Wiki | All Walkthroughs, Guides, Collectibles, Secrets & Easter Eggs

Deathloop is one of the best games of the year. That’s without question — this is a game that gives you the tools to play how you want through infinite loops, but makes progression feel real. As Colt Vahn, you must break an endless cycle by assassinating eight Visionaries. After 24 hours, time resets and you’re dumped back on the beach where you started. Its up to you to solve the mystery of the cycle, slowly becoming more powerful so you can fight back and figure out a way to kill all eight targets in the same day.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

Red is the first character unlocked in the "post-game" section of WarioWare's Story mode. He becomes playable when you begin the special mini-game set "All Mixed Up". Red is a flying character, and you propel him in any direction in the air using the control stick. He can drop bombs downward, which explode upon landing on an object or surface, causing damage and knockback.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Guide: How To Play As Kisara

“Tales of Arise’s” Kisara’s focus on defensive play does nothing to hinder her personal offensive ability, being able to chain together attacks as expertly as the other melee fighters in the party. Despite her heavy-looking equipment, she can effectively stagger and juggle enemies for extended combos and massive damage. Her...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicory#Wiki#Open It
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Boss Guide: How To Beat Almeidrea

The third major lord in “Tales of Arise” can be difficult to defeat for first-time players. Her ability to cast spells while the party is occupied with her pet zeugle can spell disaster for the party, but much like the other bosses, it’s nothing a little strategy and preparation can’t fix.
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

'Tales Of Arise' Guide: How To Use Rinwell

The young mage Rinwell offers a radically different playstyle when compared to the rest of the party in “Tales Of Arise,” preferring solely to attack enemies with a multitude of elemental magic spells from afar than to get up close and personal. However, this doesn’t mean that Rinwell is stuck...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Wardens are special Pokemon trainers in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Each Warden is tasked with looking after a special Noble Pokemon. Something is causing these Noble Pokemon to become enraged, fly into a frenzy, and becoming difficult to handle, so the Wardens may call upon you to assist them!. Warden Mai.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Guide: Dohalim Gameplay Tips

The lord of Elde Menancia in “Tales of Arise” has more than just a few tricks up his sleeve. Dohalim mixes the fast melee fighting style of Law with the offensive and supportive spellcasting style of Shionne and Rinwell, making a true hybrid character from a gameplay perspective. Dohalim’s access...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Lord Vholran Boss Fight Guide

The fourth and final Renan lord boss fight in “Tales Of Arise” can be a little intimidating, considering how Lord Vholran single-handedly wiped out the party in a previous encounter. He is still very much capable of doing so, but with a little bit of skill and strategy, players will be able to take him out first.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Moonchase Tales Part 2 — Mondstadt cooking guide

We’re now at the Path of Gentle Breezes stage in Genshin Impact‘s Moonlight Merriment event. That means the activities will take us to Mondstadt. Here’s our Genshin Impact Moonchase Tales Part 2 guide to help you with the new tasks from the Cloud Retainer. Note: For more information about the...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6 Guide Wiki

Ubisoft’s latest open world FPS, Far Cry 6 has arrived, bringing the enormous country of Yara to our screens as your sandbox for all the explosive and stealthy goodness you can conjure up. This Far Cry 6 wiki will act as your landing page for all of our guides, tips, tricks and other content designed to help you get the most out of your trip to this Caribbean country. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Review – A Colorful Tale

The artwork of the Fleischer Brothers and E.C. Segar has resonated with many, influencing a myriad of media. The googly-eyed characters and personified mundane objects have become a mainstay in the medium. Recently brought back into the limelight by the incredible CupheadCuphead, 1930s artwork has found new life and is a core component in Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan. Dripping with wholesome charm, is this voyage to the past a journey worth taking?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Wiki Guide

Lucy Loud is one of the main characters in The Loud House and the sister of Lincoln Loud, the main character of the show. Lucy Loud dresses like a goth and uses a sword, coffin, and umbrella against her opponents. This page will detail Lucy's Move List.
TV SERIES
IGN

Metroid Dread Wiki Guide

Metroid Dread is the latest installment in the 2D side-scrolling Metroid series, continuing the story of Metroid, Samus Returns, Super Metroid, and Metroid Fusion. As Samus takes on a new assignment on the mysterious Planet ZDR, she'll become hunted by ruthless robots in her quest to uncover the truth and fulfill her bounty mission.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Horses were introduced in Snapshot 12w16a and currently only spawn in plains biomes. Horses spawn with a mutiple color scheme, ranging from black to grey to brown and even white. They can also were armor (Iron, Gold or Diamond) If you would like a horse, you should get/ craft the following.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diablo 2 Wiki Guide

Your journey to pursue the Dark Wanderer and destroy Diablo begins in the Rogue Encampment, an outpost of civilization in an otherwise overrun land. The surrounding fields used to be populated, but as the evil spread by Diablo began to engulf the land, the settlers were either destroyed by the monsters or left for greener pastures. Since the Rogue sisters stand vigilant at the gates, the encampment is the only place where travelers can find refuge from the rampant evil throughout the Western realm.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Speed Booster / Shinespark Tips and Tricks

The Speed Booster in Metroid Dread is an item you pick up in Dairon (just after the Bomb and Flash Shift upgrades) that allows you to move very quickly and mostly invincibly through areas. It is also used to destroy Speed Booster blocks and for extremely difficult platforming puzzles that allow you to get late game upgrades and expansions, like Missile and Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Expansions, and Energy Parts and E-Tanks.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hangout Events

To unlock Hangout Events, here are the pre-requisites:. Reaching Prologue: Act III happens naturally as you progress through the game and Story Keys are can be obtained by doing 8 daily commissions. After completing these, you can then unlock your preferred character's hangout event! The event is not time-limited, which means that you can do it anytime as long as you meet the requirements!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy