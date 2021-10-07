Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

Deathloop is one of the best games of the year. That’s without question — this is a game that gives you the tools to play how you want through infinite loops, but makes progression feel real. As Colt Vahn, you must break an endless cycle by assassinating eight Visionaries. After 24 hours, time resets and you’re dumped back on the beach where you started. Its up to you to solve the mystery of the cycle, slowly becoming more powerful so you can fight back and figure out a way to kill all eight targets in the same day.

