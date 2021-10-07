Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide
Requires obtaining Tenacity Ability. Extend the lift flower twice and jump onto it. Then make it return to its home. Stay on the lift flower. Extend it once to the left and once to the right. This allows you to jump diagonally southwest and reach the gift in the central pillar. Open it to gain the Ski Jacket. Please check out the walkthrough of the Banquet Forest Wielder Trial - Honoring Wielder History, which contains detailed directions on how reach this screen.www.ign.com
