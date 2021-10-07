Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide
Requires obtaining Tenacity abilty. Push the burst bomb down the slope and around to the lift flower on the east side. Make sure to have your brush at its smallest setting. This will help prevent you from accidentally tapping the bomb when trying to tap the flower petals. Use the eastern lift flower to carry you and the bomb all the way up to the northern ledge. Destroy that set of sets to reveal the small gift and find the Dorky outfit. Please check out the walkthrough of the Banquet Forest Wielder Trial - Honoring Wielder History, which contains detailed directions on how reach this screen.www.ign.com
