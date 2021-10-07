Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide
Requires obtaining Tenacity Ability. From the area with the Banquet Forest transit bench, head one screen east by swimming across the water. There is a small gift near the center of this area. Climb up the cliff on the east side of the area. Walk onto the lift flower and move it down, then left. Extend the flower where the gift is twice. Hop onto it and ride it back to reach the gift containing the Scientist. Please check out the walkthrough of the Banquet Forest Wielder Trial - Honoring Wielder History, which contains detailed directions on how reach this screen.www.ign.com
Comments / 0