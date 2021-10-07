CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hellraiser’: Jamie Clayton To Play Pinhead In David Bruckner & David S. Goyer’s Re-Imagining, As Full Cast Is Revealed

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a bit more than a year since we first heard the news of a new “Hellraiser” film from director David Bruckner. And in that year, apparently, the film has already been produced and is in the middle of post-production, with an eventual Hulu release in the cards. And with filming over, Hulu and Spyglass Media Group are ready to announce the full cast of the new horror reboot and welcome franchise creator, Clive Barker, into the fold, as well.

