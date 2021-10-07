CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche coach Bednar to miss preseason games following positive COVID-19 test; G Francouz out with injury

By Kate Shefte
The Gazette
The Gazette
 4 days ago
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar watches a game Feb. 24 in Denver. The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was set to miss the team’s last two preseason games against the Dallas Stars, the team announced Thursday morning, “following a positive COVID-19 test.” Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt took over in the meantime.

"We’re doing all we can," forward Logan O'Connor said. "Obviously these things could happen throughout the year. Just got to be able to prepare for it and sort of move past it.

"Obviously he wishes he was with us and we wish he was as well right now."

Forward Tyson Jost, who played at Dallas on Thursday night, said those in the game group took two tests Thursday. Jost expects to be tested every day for the next week or so.

"We're gonna stay on top of it. Taking extra precautions here,” Jost said.

Additionally, goaltender Pavel Francouz will miss “approximately 3-4 weeks” with a lower-body injury sustained against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Francouz waved to an official near the game’s midway point and left the net after he made the save and drew a whistle.

“Lower-body injury, kind of went into the post wrong there and twisted a little bit,” Bednar said after the game. “But nothing related to the hip surgeries that he’s had.”

Francouz, who didn’t play last season due to those hip surgeries, was expected to back up Darcy Kuemper to start the season. Francouz was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 5.

