Premier League

Premier League club Newcastle bought by Saudi sovereign fund

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — English Premier League club Newcastle has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund after a protracted takeover and legal fight involving concerns about piracy and rights abuses in the kingdom. The takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund initially collapsed last year over concerns about how much control the kingdom’s leadership would have in the running of Newcastle amid concerns about Saudi human rights abuses and the pirating of sports rights. PIF has had to offer assurances to the Premier League that its chairman, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and in turn the state will not have any control of the running of Newcastle. The PIF will be the majority partner alongside wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley.

