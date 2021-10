LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Any one 50 years or older please take time to complete this quick Office of Aging Survey for St. Mary ‘s County. The purpose of the Commission on Aging is to provide the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County advice and assistance concerning County programs and resources offered for senior residents (50 years and older) of St. Mary’s County. Results from the survey will help us plan on how to meet the needs of our senior residents.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO