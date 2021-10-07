Premier League reveal why they finally approved Newcastle United takeover
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have taken over the club along with financier Amanda Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben. The deal, which was originally agreed early last year, has netted former owner Mike Ashley £300million. It was finally completed today after Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, which owns the Premier League rights for the Middle East North Africa Region.www.sunderlandecho.com
