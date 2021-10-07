CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League reveal why they finally approved Newcastle United takeover

By Miles Starforth
Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have taken over the club along with financier Amanda Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben. The deal, which was originally agreed early last year, has netted former owner Mike Ashley £300million. It was finally completed today after Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, which owns the Premier League rights for the Middle East North Africa Region.

LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Are Amongst Premier League Clubs Including Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City To Complain About Newcastle Takeover

Liverpool and the 18 other clubs in the Premier League have arranged an 'emergency meeting' to discuss Newcastle United's takeover. Newcastle United's takeover has sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League. With the amount of money Newcastle now sit on, they could easily, in a few years be a force to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Mike Ashley
Yardbarker

“Final hours of Mike Ashley’s ownership” Newcastle United on verge of takeover

Newcastle United and their fans are reportedly on the verge of seeing the club’s ownership change hands. Following reports earlier on Wednesday, including one from the Daily Mail, which shockingly claimed that despite initial fears, Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover was in fact back on. The latest reports now suggest the deal’s completion is imminent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Newcastle United takeover Q&A: How and why Newcastle have become one of the world's richest football clubs

A Saudi-led consortium has completed their takeover of Newcastle United, bringing Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club to an end, but what does it mean going forward?. The takeover involves Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) taking a controlling 80 per cent stake in the club, with the purchasing consortium led by Amanda Staveley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League landscape shifts again as Saudi Arabia acquire Newcastle United

Roman Abramovich is often blamed for ruining football with his takeover of Chelsea in 2003, but the uncomfortable truth is that football at its highest level (like most professional sports) has always been a plaything of the wealthy — be that a local brewer in Manchester in 1902, another one in Liverpool ten years earlier, or, say, a couple rich brothers and entrepreneurs in Fulham in 1905. (And the same was true in other countries as well, by and large.)
UEFA
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland loanee Will Grigg 'delighted' with form at Rotherham United as he heaps praise on former Newcastle United player

Grigg joined The Millers on loan from Sunderland in the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Stadium of Light. Goals for Sunderland were in short supply for the Northern Irishman, however, he now seems to be back in his stride at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and the striker has admitted that he is ‘delighted’ with how things have gone since leaving the north east:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Steve Bruce set to be SACKED ahead of Tottenham game

The club has been taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), financier Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben. PIF have taken an 80% stake in the club after the Premier League finally approved a deal which had originally been agreed early last year. The move came after...
PREMIER LEAGUE

