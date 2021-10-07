Levi's says casual comfort is our new normal, and it's here to stay
Levi’s says it could take a while before consumers are ready to toss aside a pair of comfy baggy jeans for dressier clothing. “The casualization trends that have been accelerated by the pandemic globally are here to stay, and the denim cycle we started pre-pandemic is continuing to drive growth,” Levi Strauss (LEVI) CEO Chip Bergh told analysts Wednesday on a call discussing the company’s third-quarter results.www.cnn.com
