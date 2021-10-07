Colorado Parks and Wildlife Urges Public to Avoid Harassing Wildlife When Using Drones
DENVER, Colo. – As drone use becomes increasingly popular, Colorado’s state parks and wildlife agency urges the public to help protect wildlife, even from the air. Although technology increases access in many positive ways, it can also pose a threat to wildlife by causing increased stress and even death for some animals. Wildlife biologists explain how drone use can be done with wildlife in mind while also being mindful of your surroundings.theprowersjournal.com
Comments / 0