CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Urges Public to Avoid Harassing Wildlife When Using Drones

By Russ Baldwin
theprowersjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colo. – As drone use becomes increasingly popular, Colorado’s state parks and wildlife agency urges the public to help protect wildlife, even from the air. Although technology increases access in many positive ways, it can also pose a threat to wildlife by causing increased stress and even death for some animals. Wildlife biologists explain how drone use can be done with wildlife in mind while also being mindful of your surroundings.

theprowersjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Protecting Colorado wildlife

Elk and other big game are a draw for tourists, but they're habitat is getting encroached on. Live on FOX31 NOW, Gov. Polis is outline a new policy.
COLORADO STATE
kswo.com

Public comments sought for proposed changes to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning on making some changes to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The organization is seeking public comment on their newly-drafted Environmental Assessment. The assessment proposes a few changes: co-locating and consolidating multiple facilities to improve efficiency, modernizing transportation infrastructure...
LAWTON, OK
KDVR.com

Gov. Polis unveils Colorado’s new plan to keep wildlife, drivers safe

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado is taking new steps to protect the state’s wildlife habitat, and Gov. Jared Polis outlined how new partnerships and reprioritizing funding is going to help them accomplish this goal. In 2019, Polis signed an executive order that supports wildlife, their habitat and migratory routes while...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado Parks & Wildlife to Test for Chronic Wasting Disease on Selected Hunts

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has selected specific deer and elk hunts for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing in 2021 to inform how and where to fight the spread of CWD. Beginning in early October, CPW will be sending letters to Colorado rifle season hunters who have been selected for mandatory CWD testing. CPW will require mandatory submission of CWD test samples (heads) from all elk and deer harvested during rifle seasons from specific hunts to better evaluate the infection levels of CWD in herds. There will be no charge for mandatory testing. Find the hunt codes selected for mandatory testing of deer on pages 22–32 and elk on pages 41–52 of the 2021 Colorado Big Game Brochure.
SCIENCE
kiowacountypress.net

States jointly restoring wildlife habitat along lower Colorado River

(Arizona News Connection) A cooperative effort to restore habitats along the Lower Colorado River Basin is seeing the re-emergence of several threatened and endangered species. The Central Arizona Project (CAP) is part of a program, begun in 2005, that has reclaimed or restored more than 1,100 square miles of wetlands...
COLORADO STATE
highcountryshopper.com

Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program 2021 Request for Proposals

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is pleased to announce the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) 2021 Request for Proposals (RFP). The CWHP is a statewide program that supports CPW’s mission by offering funding opportunities to private or public landowners who wish to protect important wildlife habitat on their property, and/or provide wildlife-related recreational access to the public.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Fish And Wildlife Service#Wildlife Field Services#Cpw
WashingtonExaminer

Wildlife officers in Colorado remove tire stuck around elk's neck for two years

A bull elk in Colorado is no longer stuck in unconventional a-tire thanks to the work of two wildlife officers. Two wildlife officers with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife were successfully able to remove a tire stuck around the neck of a bull elk on Saturday night. The elk with the tire stuck on its neck was first seen in July 2019, with several attempts made by the department to catch it and remove the tire, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife revealed in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
thelog.com

CDFW Restricts Boat Use in Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO一 The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has temporarily restricted boat use in the Mendota Wildlife Area in Fresno County through Feb. 13. The restriction is due to an overgrowth of water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic plant species native to the Amazon, that has taken over the pool. “It...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KKTV

Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear found in Denver neighborhood

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A three-year-old, 120-pound bear is heading back to the wild after spending some time in a Denver neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear was spending time in Denver near East Iliff Avenue and South Jackson Street in the University Park area. Officers say the...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FAA
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

B2 stealth bomber worth $2bn crash lands in Missouri

A US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber worth $2bn crash landed at the Whiteman Air Force Base runway in Missouri on Tuesday.The bomber resorted to emergency landing at around 12.30 am on Tuesday after experiencing an “in-flight malfunction” during a routine training mission, Jennifer Greene, an air force spokesperson, told KMBC 9 News.The aircraft sustained some damage though there are no details available yet on the extent. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far and the crash landing did not result in a fire, local media reports said. An investigation has been ordered into the crash landing.The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary flight restriction zone for six miles in all directions and about 8,000 feet from the ground after the accident. It is set to expire on 17 September.Counted among the deadliest aircraft in the United States’s military arsenal, the B2 bomber can deliver conventional and nuclear munitions. It accommodates two pilots — one in the left seat and a commander in the right seat.The entire fleet America’s B-2 bombers - there are 21 such aircraft ever manufactured for the US - has been stationed at the Whiteman Air Force Base since 17 December 1993.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WVNS

Burn laws going into effect October 1st

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting October 1, 2021, burning laws are changing in the state. Beginning at 5 p.m. on October 1, burning of natural materials is legal, but there are several rules you need to know before you light that match. Michael Segars is a fireman in Beckley. He said if you are burning, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Man Shares Video of Bear He Saw in Mark Twain Forest

A Missouri man recently shared video of a bear he encountered in Mark Twain National Forest and showed exactly how you safely deal with seeing an apex predator in the wild. Have you noticed that there have been an increasing number of bear sightings in Missouri? That's exactly what Missouri Department of Conservation predicted earlier this year. As people and bears get closer together, it's important to understand how you handle a situation like this.
MISSOURI STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

Animal Services: What To Do When You Encounter Wildlife

Daytona Beach, FL - With an influx of coyote and other wildlife sightings around Volusia County, it’s important to know what to do and what not to do if you find wild animals wandering through your neighborhood. According to Adam Leath, the Volusia County Animal Services (VCAS) Director, the area...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

Chomp! Saltwater crocodile bites drone at Australian wildlife park

The jaws of a crocodile are powerful. Even a drone is no match for a reptilian chomp. A cameraman filming for an Australian Broadcasting Corp documentary captured the moment a saltwater crocodile took a bite out of a drone that ventured too close to the water line at a wildlife park in Darwin, the television network reported.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy