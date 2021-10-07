CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

When Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin are due to play for England youth teams with six Sunderland players away on international duty

Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Cats don’t have a game this weekend after their meeting with Oxford at the Stadium of Light was postponed due to players being called up for their national teams. Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy match against Manchester United Under-21s has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 13, with Johnson set to hand several of his younger players an opportunity.

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Georgia Stanway reveals she received abusive messages online after red card

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway has revealed she received abusive messages on social media after her dismissal in Saturday’s derby against Manchester United England forward Stanway was shown a straight red card by referee Rebecca Welch 10 minutes before half-time in the 2-2 draw for her challenge on United winger Leah Galton.Stanway said on Twitter she was sorry for her dismissal and that there “was absolutely no malice intended” when she made the tackle.pic.twitter.com/pSLyRWXo4u— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) October 10, 2021“I’m glad Leah was OK and able to carry on with the game,” Stanway wrote.“A huge thank you to my Man City...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Roger Hunt's death at the age of 83 leaves just THREE surviving members of the England team that started the 1966 World Cup final with six of Alf Ramsey's side passing away since May 2018

England, Roger Hunt, 1966 FIFA World Cup Final, Gordon Banks, Germany national association football team, Bobby Moore, Wembley Stadium, Alf Ramsey, George Cohen, Jack Charlton. The death of Roger Hunt at the age of 83 leaves just three surviving members from the England team that won the World Cup in 1966.
SOCCER
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland boss gives injury updates on Nathan Broadhead, Callum Doyle, Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin

Broadhead was handed his first league start since joining on loan from Everton and rewarded Lee Johnson's faith with a fine display in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town. The Black Cats were forced to finish the game with ten men after Broadhead suffered the knock, which Johnson says the club will have to assess in the build up to the trip to Portsmouth this weekend.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broadhead
Person
Ian Baraclough
Person
Carl Winchester
Person
Leon Dajaku
Sacramento Bee

Players returning to England from red list to play if jabbed

Fully vaccinated players will now be able to travel to World Cup qualifiers in countries on England's red list without having to fully quarantine on their return, enabling them to directly return to action with their clubs. A bespoke quarantine exemption was announced Friday after being agreed between the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Sunderland Afc#Uk#Oxford#Black Cats#Under 19s#Under 20s#European
soundersfc.com

Three Sounders FC players called into international duty

Three Seattle Sounders FC players have been called into international duty, as Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz and Nouhou are set to join the United States, Peru and Cameroon, respectively, for upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. Roldan, 26, has 28 career caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team, including...
MLS
The Associated Press

England will only play Ashes series if best players in squad

England will only travel to Australia for the Ashes series across December and January if its leading players are in the squad. That was the message from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday, with the sport’s national governing body saying it will announce this week if the tour will go ahead amid concerns about restrictions in place in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Sunderland Echo

Key Sunderland player earns international call-up for Northern Ireland as Black Cats goalkeeper gets nominated for award and League One rivals Portsmouth tipped to turn the corner

The Black Cats head to Lincoln to take on Michael Appleton’s side who top group F having won both of their fixtures so far in this year’s competition. And while Johnson is set to make wholesale changes to his Sunderland side for the game at the LNER Stadium, Imps boss Appleton is hoping to field as strong a side as possible as they look to secure their passage into the knockout phase of the competition.
SOCCER
tothelaneandback.com

28-year-old Tottenham defender withdraws from international duty due to illness

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has been ruled out for Wales’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers. According to a statement from the official Wales Twitter account (h/t Independent), Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies will be unavailable for Wales’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The 28-year-old has been a seasoned campaigner and is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Official: 12 Milan players called up for international duty with 24 games scheduled

AC Milan will have 12 players involved over the international break to represent their respective countries, it has been confirmed. On the official website, the club have announced that a dozen Rossoneri players will be in action for their senior, Under 21 and Under 20 national teams. There are qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and for the U21 European Championship in 2023, plus the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Eight Lazio Players Called up for International Duty: The List

Eight Lazio players have been called up for their respective national teams for this international break. As highlighted by Italian media outlet LazioNews24 earlier today, the eight players will join up with their respective national team setups for the next week and they are all expected to return to the Biancocelesti’s training ground in Formello on 12th October.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy