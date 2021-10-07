When Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin are due to play for England youth teams with six Sunderland players away on international duty
The Black Cats don’t have a game this weekend after their meeting with Oxford at the Stadium of Light was postponed due to players being called up for their national teams. Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy match against Manchester United Under-21s has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 13, with Johnson set to hand several of his younger players an opportunity.www.sunderlandecho.com
