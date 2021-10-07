Top Kansas high school football games and predictions for Oct. 8, 2021 games

It is now week 6 of high school football in Kansas. The Kansas sports writers are back and gathered the top games from around the state and made their winning predictions. The high school sports writers of the Topeka Capital-Journal, Butler County Times-Gazette, The Hutchinson News, Salina Journal, and Wellington Daily News. So far, Billy Watson leads the writers at a record of 52-23. Chuck Chaney is right behind him at 49-26. Tied with Chaney is Greg Williams. Dylan Sherwood is at 47-28, and Seth Kinker is 44-31.