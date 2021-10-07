CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Live Review: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney at Brown’s Island, Wednesday, Aug. 19

By Justin Keaver
Tidewater News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could have been the most important live performance of the summer season in Richmond and followers would courageous what felt like one of the crucial humid nights of the 12 months for it. Man, was it sizzling for awhile there. Having moved from its authentic location at Altria Theater,...

www.tidewaternews.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Pearl Jam Take an Ohana Encore with Sleater-Kinney

Pearl Jam Take an Ohana Encore: If it feels like the Ohana Festival just happened, that’s because it did. September 24-26 in Dana Point saw Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder (solo) headline over the likes of My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, and many more. This weekend, Pearl Jam...
DANA POINT, CA
Middletown Press

See Pearl Jam, Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile Play Neil Young Classic at Ohana Fest

Pearl Jam closed out Ohana Music Festival’s encore weekend Saturday with a rendition of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” with Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and more. Prior to the song, frontman Eddie Vedder essentially invited every person watching from the stage’s wings to join...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Icky & the Splooges

Players: Paul Gonzalez, vocals; Kevin Gonzalez, guitar; Jennifer Galdean, bass; Sean Johnson, drums. Material: It takes a brave band to take on the music of Iggy & the Stooges. Particularly the material on the first two albums—The Stooges and Funhouse. For the third record, Raw Power, Ron Asheton was unceremoniously switched to bass with James Williamson taking his place on guitar. But on those first two, Asheton’s groove was glorious, monstrous and kinda unprecedented. During the process of writing a book about the Stooges (Head On), it was pointed out to this writer that Ron Asheton was much like Chuck Berry in that he played his instrument in a whole new way. Therefore, it’s very easy to get it wrong. Countless bands, tribute and otherwise, have found that very thing over the years. You can play songs such as “Fun House” and “No Fun” more conventionally, but you lose so much. That said, SoCal tribute Icky & the Splooges (you’ve got to love that name) do a stellar job. Kudos to the people of the Happy Sundays festival for putting them on the bill, sandwiched by bands playing original material. Some Sunday afternoon Stooges played by Splooges makes for fun in the sun.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bragg
Person
Glenn Kotche
Person
Jesus
Person
Corin Tucker
Person
Jeff Tweedy
Person
Carrie Brownstein
Person
Nels Cline
Rolling Stone

Death Cab for Cutie Preview ‘The Photo Album’ Reissue With ‘Coney Island (Band Demo)’

Death Cab for Cutie have announced the release of The Photo Album (Deluxe Edition), marking the 20th anniversary of the album. It’s set to arrive digitally on October 29th via Barsuk Records and is available for preorder. Along with the announcement, the band shared a previously demo of“Coney Island,” which Ben Gibbard described as “a Neil Young-stomp kind of thing” in a statement. Producer and then-band member Chris Walla took it in a different direction. “It’s very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up,” Gibbard added. “In that...
ROCK MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Zack Kirkorian

Players: Zack Kirkorian, vocals, guitar; Donny Klein, bass, backing vocals; Eddie Guzman, drums, backing vocals. Material: Performing live at the Canyon Club in Santa Clarita, Zack Kirkorian delivered an interesting combination of psychedelic rock with ’80s sound. From trance elements in show opener, “Love Me Now,” to the funky drum and synthesizer breakdown in “Cinch It Down Tight,” to background slides and vocal rumblings in “Be Myself” and a moving sound throughout the set, Kirkorian keeps the audience guessing with transitions between live and pre-recorded sounds, while alternating between mellow and heavier rock delivery.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
musicconnection.com

Live Review: The Thingz

Players: Kim Morris, vocals, bass, theremin; Mike Morris, vocals, guitar; Jason Cordero, drums. Material: Happy Sundays is a wonderful free festival that sees a bunch of Long Beach bars and venues joining forces. One wristband (only ID required) gets you into everywhere, and a bus service takes you around the participating buildings. It’s like a mini SXSW and under these Delta pandemic conditions, it’s particularly welcome that the Bamboo Club’s stage is outdoors. The venue also offers the perfect surroundings for the music of Long Beach punks the Thingz.
LONG BEACH, CA
columbusunderground.com

Theater Review: Red Herring’s Moving Historical Drama ‘These Shining Lives’

Time leads us all to our deaths. Melanie Marnich’s These Shining Lives, directed by Nancy Shelton Williams in a punch-in-the-gut production for Red Herring, grapples with that incontrovertible truth, along with the human need to be remembered, to feel a part of something, and the hunger for justice. These Shining...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Hotel Foxtrot#Richmonders#Portlandia
MovieWeb

Melvin Van Peebles Dies, Pioneer Filmmaker and Actor Was 89

Veteran actor and filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has reportedly passed away. Van Peebles, whose son Mario and grandson Mandela have both followed in his footsteps as acting stars, died on Wednesday with a cause of death not yet immediately revealed. The Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song filmmaker was 89 years old. His passing was addressed in a statement from Mario Van Peebles through the Criterion Collection.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
HuffingtonPost

Paul McCartney Dismisses Rolling Stones As 'Blues Cover Band'

Mick Jagger may not get much satisfaction at this news: Former Beatle Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are little more than a “blues cover band.”. McCartney threw shade at the Beatles’ biggest rivals in a profile for The New Yorker, though he almost seemed to feel guilty about it.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Deon Estus Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Fans of Wham! were deeply saddened to learn of the death of bassist Deon Eustis as announced on October 11, per the New York Post. Estus' death was announced via his official Twitter page. "It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning," the statement read. "Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
NME

Ringo Starr says The Beatles turned down reunion concert offer in 1973

Ringo Starr has opened up about a bizarre reunion offer made to The Beatles in 1973, which they turned down. In a New Yorker profile on Paul McCartney today (October 11), it was revealed that McCartney had flown to Los Angeles to visit John Lennon that year, after his breakup with Yoko Ono.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy