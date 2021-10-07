Live Review: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney at Brown’s Island, Wednesday, Aug. 19

Players: Paul Gonzalez, vocals; Kevin Gonzalez, guitar; Jennifer Galdean, bass; Sean Johnson, drums. Material: It takes a brave band to take on the music of Iggy & the Stooges. Particularly the material on the first two albums—The Stooges and Funhouse. For the third record, Raw Power, Ron Asheton was unceremoniously switched to bass with James Williamson taking his place on guitar. But on those first two, Asheton’s groove was glorious, monstrous and kinda unprecedented. During the process of writing a book about the Stooges (Head On), it was pointed out to this writer that Ron Asheton was much like Chuck Berry in that he played his instrument in a whole new way. Therefore, it’s very easy to get it wrong. Countless bands, tribute and otherwise, have found that very thing over the years. You can play songs such as “Fun House” and “No Fun” more conventionally, but you lose so much. That said, SoCal tribute Icky & the Splooges (you’ve got to love that name) do a stellar job. Kudos to the people of the Happy Sundays festival for putting them on the bill, sandwiched by bands playing original material. Some Sunday afternoon Stooges played by Splooges makes for fun in the sun.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO