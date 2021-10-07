FBI Disputes Report Identifying The Zodiac Killer: 'The Case Remains Open'

Photo: Getty Images

The FBI is throwing some cold water on a group of investigators who claimed to have figured out the identity of the Zodiac Killer. A team of more than 40 former law enforcement investigators and journalists known as "The Case Breakers" have spent years researching the case. They recently announced that Gary Francis Poste was the Zodiac Killer .

The group said that Poste, who died in 2018, was also responsible for another murder in 1966 in Riverside, California.

Multiple agencies have pushed back against the claims, including the FBI.

"The Zodiac Killer case remains open. We have no new information to share at the moment," the FBI said in a statement.

An official with the San Francisco Police Department told CNN that it still considers the Zodiac Killer case to be open .

"We are unable to speak to potential suspects as this is still an open investigation," the department said.

The Riverside Police Department disputed claims that the Zodiac Killer was responsible for the 1966 murder of Cheri Jo Bates . Riverside police Officer Ryan J. Railsback told NBC News that investigators have "ruled out any connection" between Bates' murder and the Zodiac Killer. In August, they determined that a handwritten letter linking Bates' killing to the Zodiac Killer was just a hoax.

"In 2016, investigators received an anonymous letter from a person admitting the handwritten letter sent to our department months after Cheri Jo Bates was murdered was written as a sick joke, and he was not the Zodiac killer," Riverside police said in August.