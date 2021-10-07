Weekend things to do: Pink buns, Red Hot Chili Peppers, a Bond martini, Yacht Rock bingo brunch in Boca Raton

Scott Avett, of the Avett Brothers, performs on Day 4 of the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, March 5. Jim Rassol/Sun Sentinel

This is the weekend to reintroduce yourself to Fort Lauderdale beach, where the gracefully remodeled Las Olas Oceanside Park and environs, known as “the LOOP,” are ready to be appreciated for the popular destination it will be in the post-pandemic era.

On Friday, the turfed and terraced park at the famed corner of Las Olas Boulevard and A1A will come alive with the inaugural 2021 concert in the long-running free weekly music series Friday Night Sound Waves, hosting high-energy locals the ReaXtion Band at 6:30 p.m. Picnic baskets and blankets encouraged.

You’ll also find the new Music & Makers series, a 5-10 p.m. pop-up market of about 30 vendors, with items created by innovative locals, ranging from vintage and upcycled clothing, homeware, handmade jewelry and accessories, and craft-batched foods.

This is not just another market — it is curated by Carley Sumner, whose energy and unerring taste has made the Flamingo Flea a buzzed-about thing at Tarpon River Brewing and Small Wine Shop in Fort Lauderdale.

Sumner says that locals who rarely consider the beach for nighttime outings (she admits to being in that category) need to reassess.

“It’s a really great concept. The tourists will be there, but we’re encouraging our locals to come. You don’t have to be a tourist to do touristy things. It’s just a nice night right on the beach,” says Sumner, a 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident.

The remodel of the LOOP intersection came with a new parking garage, with parking $4 per hour or $1.50 for pre-registered residents.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/theloopflb and FlamingoFlea.com .

Space crafting

Speaking of innovative makers, retired astronaut, mechanical engineer, quilter and textile artist Karen Nyberg will be at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale 6 p.m. Friday for an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, space stories and a craft. Nyberg, the 50th woman to travel to space , will lead a group session in creating a take-home art piece she designed, inspired during the 180 days she spent looking at Earth from a domed observatory module on the International Space Station . The evening, open to makers of all skill levels, costs $80 (MODS members $75). RSVP required at MODS.org/astronautevening . Masks will be required when not eating or drinking.

Chili Peppers on the way

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ global stadium tour will stop at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Aug. 30, featuring music from a new album and an old friend, with guitarist John Frusciante , once of Broward County, back in the fold. The South Florida performance will include openers the Strokes and Thundercat . Tickets will be available to fan-club members at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, before the standard sale begins 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at RedHotChiliPeppers.com .

Weekend laughs

Stand-up, actor, impressionist and longtime “Saturday Night Live” star Jay Pharaoh does five shows at the Dania Improv at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach Friday-Sunday. Tickets cost $30 at DaniaImprov.com . … Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Jr. (“New Girl”) will perform five shows Friday-Sunday at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach . Tickets cost $35 and $45 at PalmBeachImprov.com . … A few tickets remain, starting at $61, for Trevor Noah at Hard Rock Live on Oct. 22. Visit MyHRL.com . … A new series called Comedy on the Green begins with Kurt Metzger , a writer for comic actor Sacha Baron Cohen, on the lawn at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton on Oct. 22. Tickets start at $38 at MiznerAmp.com .

Weekend cocktail

There are many ways to enjoy a cocktail, but it’s hard to top a martini delivered to your seat while you watch the new James Bond thriller “ No Time to Die .” South Florida’s Silverspot Cinema locations in Coconut Creek (4441 Lyons Road) and downtown Miami (300 SE Third St.) will celebrate this weekend’s return (and departure) of Daniel Craig as James Bond with the Live Like Bond Martini : Belvedere vodka and vermouth (shaken, yes), complemented by three blue cheese stuffed Spanish olives. Bond, of course, was more of a gin and lemon peel guy, but you get the point. The drink will be available all month, part of a special menu of martinis that can be delivered to your seat. Visit Silverspot.net .

Gin mill

Speaking of gin … Fast approaching is gift-giving season, or as some call it, drinking season. So be aware that South Florida Distillers in Fort Lauderdale hosts weekend gin-making classes 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon and/or 4 p.m. Saturday. Prices start at $150 (one or two people) for the class and two labeled bottles to take home. Classes for two to eight people cost $350 (four take-home bottles) or $550 (eight bottles). The distillery is at 1110 NE Eighth Ave., in that under-loved, irregular polygon near downtown, north of Sunrise and east of the Brightline tracks. Visit SouthFloridaDistillers.com .

Spred the Dubliner

After the energizing reopening of Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton last weekend (country-music star Brett Eldredge performed), the Dubliner a half-block away will try to keep that energy going 9:30 p.m. Saturday with unquenchable locals Spred the Dub , a horns-and-guitars seven-piece who may be too boisterous for the place. Good times guaranteed. Visit Facebook.com/dublinerboca .

Three brunches

You can’t just have brunch anymore, it has to be a drag brunch. But if even that isn’t entertaining enough? Tin Roof Delray Beach will host the Addams Family Drag Brunch and Costume Contest 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Nicole Halliwell will star, of course, as Debbie (Mrs. Fester). Is that a lightbulb in your mouth or are you happy see me? Visit Facebook.com/tinroofdelraybeach .

The third annual Brunch for the Animals is 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Sazio in Delray Beach (131 E. Atlantic Ave.), with all-you-can-eat pizza, salad and two cocktails for a $20 ticket ($10 with soft drinks for younger than 21). All proceeds go to Justin Bartlett Animal Rescue . Visit JustinBartlettAnimalRescue.org .

On Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m., Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton and DJ Gio Black will host Yacht Rock Brunch & Bingo . You know who you are. RSVP: 561-931-2889, Facebook.com/crazyunclemikes .

Disco nights

There is a lot to like about the weekly Sunday night nostalgia fest called Disco Ain’t Dead at Rhythm & Vine in downtown Fort Lauderdale . DJs spinning the songs, drink specials, 50% off checks for their ITB peers. But it ends at 10 p.m. Somewhere, Donna Summer is not having it. Visit Rhythm-Vine.com .

Destination Okeechobee

In case you missed it, tickets for the 2022 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival just went on sale, starting at $299 for a basic four-day, general-admission camping pass. The fifth edition of the sprawling event in the woods near Lake O returns March 3-6 with headliners Tame Impala, Gary Clark Jr., Porter Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion and GRiZ . Visit OkeechobeeFest.com .

Restorative Oasis

My last few trips to Wynwood have been depressing. Jacked up roads, dust and destruction (developers’ dopamine), my favorite dives gone (RIP Wood Tavern). But the aptly named Oasis Wynwood (2335 N. Miami Ave.) is different. An eclectic jumble of eateries and shaded outdoor seating on a sprawling, 35,000-square-foot courtyard, with a performance stage and the soaring Tower Bar a multicolored exclamation point, Oasis Wynwood is a relaxing, restorative throwback. Saturday would be a good time to visit, with a new flea market set up from 2 to 6 p.m. and, at 6 p.m., Electric Piquete will unleash the Latin funk. Visit OasisWynwood.com .

Take the kids

“ Coco ” is one of those movies I first watched with my kids, but am happy to watch without my kids. The animation is extraordinary, and its resonant themes (the value of family, tradition, individuality and live music) still resonate. The Day of the Dead-set Oscar winner (Best Animated Feature) is the perfect centerpiece for free Hispanic Heritage Month festivities Friday evening at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach . They get going with 5 p.m. story readings on the lawn, followed by live entertainment and Mexican-style movie snacks from Taqueria Bonitas (beginning with oat milk Mexican hot chocolate). The film runs 7:30-9:15 p.m. Visit RosemarySquareWPB.com .

Think pink

I like pink buns and I cannot lie. It’s all so SpongeBob, right? Fort Lauderdale restaurants flying The Restaurant People flag are serving sandwiches on pink buns this month, with $1 from each sale going to breast cancer programs at Holy Cross Health . The eateries are Township, S3, Java & Jam, Boatyard, Spatch, Casablanca Café and Tarpon River Brewing . Visit Instagram.com/therestaurantpeople .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com .