Take a Look Inside Valve’s Upcoming Steam Deck PC

By Dave LeClair
howtogeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steam Deck is one of the most exciting devices for PC gamers, as it brings portable gaming to the PC space. While Valve doesn’t recommend opening up a Steam Deck, the company showed off what’s inside in a new teardown. While Valve was happy to show off the guts...

