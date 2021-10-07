DISM Host Servicing Process (DismHost.exe) High CPU, Disk, Memory usage

Are you facing the error code 0x8007007f when upgrading to the new Windows 11 using Windows 11 Installation Assistant? Here is a guide to fix this issue. Windows 11 is officially available for the general public now. To upgrade to the Windows 10 successor i.e., Windows 11, Microsoft has released Windows 11 Installation Assistant. It enables you to upgrade your PC from Windows 10 to Windows 11 without any hassle. However, some users have experienced error code 0x8007007f along with the “Something went wrong” error message. It prevents you from successfully installing Windows 11. If you are one of those encountering the same error, this post will help you. Here, we are going to discuss multiple fixes that will enable you to resolve this error. Let us find out the solutions now.

