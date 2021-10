Sony tends to grab headlines with the WF and WH headphone series, at the top of the game for active noise cancellation earbuds and around-the-ear cans, respectively. But if you're not ready to drop quite that much on those accessories, the company has a whole line of alternatives ready for you. Today it's announcing two new ones: the WF-C500 true wireless earbuds and the WH-XB910N over-ear headphones.

