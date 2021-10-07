CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Plus Your Community- Ridgedale Baptist Church

By Julie Edwards
Wrcbtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgedale Baptist Church is hosting a Wellness Event on October 13. Come donate blood, get a flu vaccine, and much more.

www.wrcbtv.com

edgefieldadvertiser.com

Macedonia Baptist Church and the Edgefield Academy to be Featured

​Macedonia Baptist Church, the first church founded by African American slaves in the Town of Edgefield after the Civil War, and the Edgefield Academy, which was the seat of learning in the Town of Edgefield for African Americans from 1866 until 1954, will both be featured at the Fall Meeting of the Edgefield County Historical Society on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
EDGEFIELD, SC
umc.org

Church Grows Community in a Garden

Food pantries are full of canned and boxed items but fresh produce can be harder to find. A congregation in Knoxville, Tennessee turned two empty lots next to their church into a field of dreams, full of hundreds of tomato, pepper, squash and okra plants. Everything grown in the garden goes to food pantries and feeding programs. Church members who volunteer say gathering in the garden has been a blessing for the congregation and the community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKO

UnitedHealthcare and Mt. Zion Baptist Church partner for flu shot clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UnitedHealthcare Community Plan will be hosting a flu shot clinic in partnership with Mount Zion Baptist Church. The clinic will be Saturday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Walgreens will be administering the shot. They ask that people register for the appointments by September 30.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Andalusia Star News

Red Level’s Fairmount Baptist Church celebrating 200th anniversary

Fairmount Baptist Church in Red Level is celebrating its 200th anniversary with special services on Sunday, Oct. 10. Founded in 1821, Fairmount Baptist Church was first made from logs cut off the land on which the church was built. The building was a place to worship and a fortress against the Indians’ attacks. It was erected on public land, and about two years later, Benjamin W. Thompson bought the land after setting up his camp near the church spring. Thompson purchased the land for 5 cents per acre and $2.00 total. He later sold it to another gentleman for 12.5 cents per acre, and that gentleman cut the timber off the land and gave the land to the church.
RED LEVEL, AL
The Mountaineer

East Fork Baptist Church is rebuilding

CRUSO — Despite being unable to use any portion of its spacious facility, East Fork Baptist Church is reaching more people than ever. On a recent Saturday, music director Levi Henson was reconfiguring the internet so church services could be live-streamed the next day. Church services are being held in...
RELIGION
1600kush.com

“She Laughs” conference returns to Oak Grove Baptist Church

(Cushing, Okla) — Ladies, mark your calendars and buy your tickets for an uplifting time at the “She Laughs” conference, Nov. 12-13, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church! Watch promotional video here: VIDEO. Do you ever feel like there’s not enough of you to go around?. Do you worry about...
CUSHING, OK
yourgv.com

Grace Baptist Church Mission Closet returns

Grace Baptist Church Mission Closet sale has been held several times a year for the last three years. The boutique sales were first started to finance a women’s mission trip to Ecuador in 2019. Since providing funds for the Ecuador mission trip, the sales have continued and helped provide funds to a domestic abuse center, tools for teachers, Selah Center, My Life Matters and mission in Africa as well as individuals in the community who had a special need. Church members and community members are generous with donations. A sample of items donated have been furniture, clothes, toys, household goods, linens, home decor, shoes, craft items and tools. The community has enjoyed shopping the sales to lower their household expenses. The next event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Grace Baptist Church, 1058 Buckshoal Road, Virgilinia.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
graingertoday.com

New Blackwell Baptist Church celebrates 200 years

RUTLEDGE – New Blackwell Baptist Church celebrated its 200th anniversary Sunday, September 26. New Blackwell Baptist Church was established in 1821 on the Holston River by minister and farmer Isaac Barton as Blackwell Branch Church. Barton was a member of Bethel South Church, now known as First Baptist Church, Morristown. According to Pastor Randy Morgan, Barton had a vision to build Blackwell Branch Church along the Holston River. Blackwell Branch Church joined the Powell Valley Association in 1825 and by 1828, was a member of the Nolachucky Baptist Association, of which it remained a member until 1917.
YourErie

Second Baptist Church holds drive-thru food bank

One local church is lending a helping hand as many families continue to struggle making ends meet. On Thursday afternoon, Second Baptist Church of East 26th Street held a drive-thru food bank. Folks were able to pick up a bag of groceries and even a Thanksgiving turkey. The pastor says its important to help people […]
CHARITIES
Mount Vernon News

First Baptist Church

Jerry Scott, a layman from Lakeholm Nazarene, will speak on "Sharing Jesus without Fear." Jerry serves as a police chaplain and heads the Gideon Ministry in Knox County. He also is active in the ministry of the Salvation Army. Sunday Evening at 6 p.m. First Baptist Church, 303 S. Edgewood...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Community Helpers Week at First Baptist Preschool

The 3-year-old preschool classes at Covington First Baptist Church learned about community helpers this week. The students were visited Tuesday by Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Stewart, who talked to the children about the duties of police officers and the importance of 911. The children were also given the opportunity to sit inside Lt. Stewart’s police vehicle. On Wednesday, the students were visited by a Newton County firefighter and firetruck. The 3-year-old classes are taught by Beth Dinn, Kelly Gattis, Diana McBee and Bethany Huff.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Central Baptist Church hosts concert for Hands of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center

Excitement was already in the air as my husband and I entered the foyer of Central Baptist Church in Americus for the Sean Curran concert on Thursday, September 9. Greeters and ticket booth volunteers cheerfully and warmly welcomed those of us who had come out to enjoy the concert and support the Hands of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, on Thomas Drive in Americus, the organization for which Sean had so graciously agreed to come and lend a hand. Chris Yarber, Assistant Pastor of Cornerstone Church, opened the evening with a brief introduction to the coming festivities and had a little fun by throwing Hope Loud t-shirts to the crowd. Then Chris introduced the Cornerstone Worship Team who took the stage and led the gathering in about half an hour of beautiful praise and worship, calming our souls and preparing our hearts for Sean’s portion of the concert.
AMERICUS, GA
Lima News

Spaghetti dinner available at Lighthouse Baptist Church

LIMA — A spaghetti dinner is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 900 W. Grand Ave., Lima. The meal is dine-in or carry out for $8, and includes spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, garlic bread and a brownie. Punch or coffee is available for dine-in only. Children 12 and under are $6 for dine-in only.
LIMA, OH
The Mountaineer

County reports COVID cluster at Calvary Road Baptist Church

There’s good news and bad news on the COVID front this week. The good news, said Dr. Mark Jaben, Haywood County’s medical director, is that case numbers are on the decline in North Carolina, surrounding states and in Western North Carolina. The bad news, however, is that Haywood County numbers...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
peoriatimes.com

Church-Community Connection: Don't forget your blessings in difficult times

One of my challenges as a speaker and writer is that some people think I’m an expert. Like me, many experts have more degrees than a thermometer in one area, but that doesn’t make us experts in everything. It’s easy for experts to believe their press. As a result, experts feel they have an excellent plan for our lives. However, many experts became “ex-spurts” after the whole truth became known. Consider this story.
RELIGION
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

125th anniversary weekend set at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Saturday and Sunday

WATERLOO – In June 1896, four men studied a triangular piece of land at the corner of Walnut and Lime streets. From their perch on a log in a grove of trees, the men envisioned building a church on the site and purchased the land for $350. Later that year, Walnut Street Baptist Church opened its doors to worshippers.
WATERLOO, IA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The oldest church: Members of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Hatley look back on its long history

HATLEY • A historic marker stands sentinel in front of a brick church in Hatley that reads, “New Hope Primitive Baptist Church — 1819.”. This would make it the oldest church in Northeast Mississippi, although the church originally organized roughly four miles southeast of its current location, to which it moved in 1833.
RELIGION
KSST Radio

Revival Underway at Brashear Baptist Church Through October 6

The Brashear Baptist Church family is inviting everyone to Revival through Wednesday October 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest pastor Chad Poe will bring messages from the Bible book of Hosea, on the theme of “God Will Meet You in the Middle of Your Trouble and Give You Hope.” Other references will be examined from the inspired writings of the Old Testament. Chad and Melaina Ferrell will serve as Music Ministers during the Revival.
BRASHEAR, TX

