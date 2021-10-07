3 Plus Your Community- Ridgedale Baptist Church

Excitement was already in the air as my husband and I entered the foyer of Central Baptist Church in Americus for the Sean Curran concert on Thursday, September 9. Greeters and ticket booth volunteers cheerfully and warmly welcomed those of us who had come out to enjoy the concert and support the Hands of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, on Thomas Drive in Americus, the organization for which Sean had so graciously agreed to come and lend a hand. Chris Yarber, Assistant Pastor of Cornerstone Church, opened the evening with a brief introduction to the coming festivities and had a little fun by throwing Hope Loud t-shirts to the crowd. Then Chris introduced the Cornerstone Worship Team who took the stage and led the gathering in about half an hour of beautiful praise and worship, calming our souls and preparing our hearts for Sean’s portion of the concert.

