FRAMINGHAM – I have to express my sincere disappointment over the recent reaction by some of our School Committee members to the Title IX audit that was conducted on our high school athletic department. I found their response to be knee-jerk and short-sighted. A School Committee is no place for political posturing and your comments sounded like grandstanding. You probably felt good at the end of the night but accomplished nothing except to discredit the work being done.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO