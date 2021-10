The plant-based market is rapidly expanding, and for restaurant franchiser FAT Brands, launching the meatless Impossible chicken nugget is proving to be a success. CEO Andy Wiederhorn joined Cheddar to talk about the expansion of plant-based options at Fatburger and its umbrella of restaurants and the growing customer base for the products. "Customers are coming to the restaurants for these products just as an alternative to beef, and they don’t have to be a vegan customer to try these out," he added.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO