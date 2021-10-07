CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Area Games: Week 7

By Joe Buczek
 5 days ago
Week 7 of the 2021 high school football season in northern Michigan features a pair of great 8-player contests and a potential conference championship game in the Jack Pine Conference.

Friday, Oct. 8

8-Player No. 5 Suttons Bay (6-0) at 8-Player No. 6 Marion (6-0), 7 p.m. – The first true test for either side, Marion is enjoying a historic season after reaching the state semifinals a year ago while Suttons Bay has picked up right where it left off after reaching the last two state championship games. Both teams have been scoring in bunches this fall, though the Norsemen are only allowing an average of 7.6 points per game. This marks the first meeting between the two since 2002. The Eagles lead the all-time series at 4-3-1.

Friday, Oct. 8

Pellston (6-0, 4-0 Ski Valley) at Inland Lakes (6-0, 3-0 Ski Valley), 7 p.m. – A win for Pellston gives the Eagles at least a share of a Ski Valley Conference championship, with one league game remaining against Onaway next week. Inland Lakes still has contests against Bellaire and second-place Gaylord St. Mary. Inland Lakes has dominated the all-time series at 33-9-1. Pellston’s last win against Inland Lakes came back in 2001.

Friday, Oct. 8

D5 No. 7 Gladwin (6-0, 4-0 Jack Pine) at Clare (5-1, 4-0 Jack Pine), 7 p.m. – Gladwin has pitched five shutouts this fall and not allowed a single point in Jack Pine Conference play. The Pioneers have been nearly as dominant in league play, outscoring opponents 214-19. Gladwin’s lone JPC title came back in 2002 when it shared the championship with Clare and Sanford Meridian. That also was Gladwin’s first year in the Jack Pine. Clare is 33-15 against Gladwin since 1950. A Clare win keeps Harrison in the running for a share of a conference championship. Those two will meet next week to end conference play.

Friday, Oct. 8

D7 No. 1 Traverse City St. Francis (6-0, 4-0 NMFC Legends) at Sault Ste. Marie (4-2, 3-2 NMFC Legends), 7 p.m. – St. Francis has been flat-out dominant through six games, outscoring opponents 311-55 while three times eclipsing 60 points and posting three shutouts. Sault Ste. Marie played tough in losses to Kingsley and Grayling and and on paper figures to be the first test for St. Francis. This is just the third meeting in the series.

Friday, Oct. 8

D6 No. 9 Boyne City (5-1, 3-0 NMFC Leaders) at Mancelona (5-0, 2-0 NMFC Leaders), 7 p.m. – A win for Boyne City puts the Ramblers in the driver’s seat, with a game against one-win Elk Rapids remaining on the league docket. Mancelona is enjoying its best season since going 10-1 in back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012. The Ironmen close out their schedule against Charlevoix and Glen Lake. Boyne City leads the all-time series at 18-7-1.

