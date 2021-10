LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former UFC superstar Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning on allegations of domestic battery at a home in the upscale community of Hidden Hills. Referee Chuck Liddell during the celebrity boxing match at Showboat Atlantic City on June 11, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Getty Images) The 51-year-old Liddell was arrested at around 1 a.m. after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road on a family disturbance. When they arrived, deputies learned he had been involved in a “physical altercation” with his wife. Liddell was booked...

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO