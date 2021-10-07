CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Where does your city rank? Violent crimes increase in Texas for 2020

ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DpP8_0cKKMefL00

( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday, October 1 the release of their annual crime report, a collaborative effort of more than 1,200 sheriffs and chiefs of police in Texas.

View the full 121-page 2020 Crime in Texas Report from the Texas Department of Public Safety

The 2020 Crime in Texas Report shows a decrease in total instances of crimes reported, but a marked increase in violent crimes, highlighted by a dramatic increase in instances of aggravated assault and murder as compared to 2019.

The 2020 Crime in Texas report begins with the 2020 Texas Crime Index, which is reported by both rate and volume.

The crime rate is the number of identifiable offenses per 100,000 population, a statistic that allows law enforcement agencies to compare crime rates between years without the impact of population change.

Where Does Your City Rank?

The 2020 Crime in Texas Report gave individual crime statistics for several cities and counties in Texas.

Based on the data for 41 cities with population sizes over 100,000, the crime rate for each city was calculated to determine how many crimes occurred per 100,000 population.

Using the crime rate statistic, these 40 cities were compared to one another to determine which city had the lowest overall crime rate.

The data for instances of violent crime were also used to calculate the violent crime rate for each city. The rates of crime are per 100,000 population.

Where does your city rank in terms of overall crime rate and violent crime rate? Find out below:

Overall Crime Rate Rankings

Rank City Name Overall
Crime Rate
1 Allen 1017.39
2 Frisco 1057.73
3 McKinney 1070.39
4 Sugar Land 1118.07
5 Carrolton 1351.02
6 League City 1464.92
7 Pearland 1524.05
8 El Paso 1557.45
9 Laredo 1762.61
10 Plano 1796.51
11 Round Rock 1804.60
12 McAllen 2015.65
13 Lewisville 2051.44
14 College Station 2073.14
15 Richardson 2076.66
16 Grand Prairie 2169.15
17 Brownsville 2250.76
18 Midland 2436.74
19 Denton 2449.35
20 Abilene 2543.10
21 Edinburg 2546.12
22 Killeen 2564.48
23 Garland 2804.69
24 Irving 2881.35
25 Pasadena 2901.18
26 Arlington 3078.47
27 Odessa 3301.98
28 San Angelo 3333.01
29 Fort Worth 3333.91
30 Wichita Falls 3333.91
31 Tyler 3483.48
32 Mesquite 3965.33
33 Waco 4062.61
34 Austin 4098.17
35 Corpus Christi 4101.50
36 San Antonio 4200.13
37 Dallas 4291.03
38 Amarillo 4515.32
39 Beaumont 4534.71
40 Lubbock 5366.09
41 Houston 5434.76
Values are determined by adding all crimes, dividing them by the total population, and multiplying that by 100,000

Violent Crime Rate Rankings

Rank City Name Violent
Crime Rate
1 Sugar Land 55.99
2 McAllen 85.05
3 Frisco 86.07
4 Allen 97.03
5 Pearland 99.12
6 Carrolton 112.88
7 League City 114.91
8 Richardson 127.22
9 McKinney 134.40
10 Round Rock 135.91
11 Plano 154.07
12 College Station 179.59
13 Grand Prairie 246.71
14 Denton 266.31
15 Garland 287.37
16 Lewisville 292.42
17 Edinburg 314.04
18 El Paso 316.07
19 Irving 320.20
20 Laredo 322.39
21 San Angelo 349.50
22 Midland 364.71
23 Wichita Falls 385.01
24 Brownsville 402.45
25 Abilene 408.67
26 Tyler 436.48
27 Mesquite 436.58
28 Austin 466.87
29 Arlington 530.42
30 Fort Worth 555.78
31 Pasadena 571.25
32 Waco 640.31
33 Killeen 666.38
34 San Antonio 715.11
35 Odessa 807.68
36 Amarillo 836.26
37 Corpus Christi 841.51
38 Dallas 844.74
39 Lubbock 1089.47
40 Beaumont 1226.38
41 Houston 1255.88
Values are determined by adding all violent crimes, dividing them by the total population, and multiplying that by 100,000

Crime Rate in 2020

According to the report, the overall crime rate decreased by 4% statewide, with 112.6 fewer crimes committed per 100,000 population in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Overall property crime also saw a decrease statewide of 5.9%, with 2,223.9 instances per 100,000 population in 2020 as compared to 2,363.7 per 100,000 population reported in 2019.

Violent crimes, however, saw an increase of 6.6% per 100,000 population, with a rate of 442.9 violent crimes per 100,000 reported in 2020 compared to a rate of 415.6 violent crimes per 100,000 in 2019.

Offense 2019 Rate 2020 Rate % Change Rate Change
Murder 4.8 6.6 ↑ 35.6% ↑ 1.8
Rape 50.5 45.4 ↓ 10.2% ↓ 5.1
Robbery 99.5 91.1 ↓ 8.4% ↓ 8.4
Aggravated Assault 260.7 299.8 ↑ 15% ↑ 39.1
Burglary 387.7 367.9 ↓ 5.1% ↓ 19.8
Larceny – Theft 1,711.5 1,571.6 ↓ 8.2% ↓ 139.9
Motor Vehicle Theft 264.5 284.4 ↑ 7.5% ↑ 19.9
TOTAL 2,666.7 2,779.3 ↓ 4% ↓ 112.6
Rates indicate the number of crimes reported per 100,000 population

In terms of percentage, murder saw the sharpest increase, jumping 35.6% per 100,000 population, followed by aggravated assault, which jumped 15% per 100,000 population.

Crime Volume in 2020

The report then lists the total volume of crimes committed, which is the aggregate sum of the offenses across the state.

These numbers confirmed the trends shown by crime rate data, indicating a lower overall total of offenses, with a higher number of violent offenses committed.

Nearly 10,000 more violent crimes (murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) occurred in 2020 as compared to 2019, most notable by the amount of 524 more murders in 2020 as compared to 2019.

There were also over 12,000 more instances of aggravated assault in 2020 compared to 2019, as well as 6,817 more instances of motor vehicle theft.

Rape, robbery, burglary, and larceny all saw decreases of over 1,000 individual instances of the offense across the state.

Offense 2019 2020 % Change Real Change
Murder 1,403 1,927 ↑ 37.3% ↑ 524
Rape 14,656 13,327 ↓ 9.1% ↓ 1,329
Robbery 28,854 26,750 ↓ 7.3% ↓ 2,104
Aggravated Assault 75,595 88,030 ↑ 16.4% ↑ 12,435
Burglary 112,405 108,015 ↓ 3.9% ↓ 4,390
Larceny – Theft 496,279 461,421 ↓ 7% ↓ 34,858
Motor Vehicle Theft 76,687 83,504 ↑ 8.9% ↑ 6,817
TOTAL 805,879 782,974 ↓ 2.8% ↓ 22,905
Numbers indicate the actual aggregate number of offenses committed in the state

Violent Crime Statistics

In 2020, violent crimes, meaning murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, increased by nearly 10,000 instances as compared to 2019.

In 2020, 16.6% of crimes committed were violent crimes, compared to property crimes, which accounted for 83.4% of the crime index.

Of the 130,034 violent crimes committed, 67.7% were aggravated assault, 20.6% were robbery, 10.2% were rape, and 1.5% were murder.

In addition to the increase in volume from 2019, 2020 proved to be the highest volume violent crime year in over a decade.

On college and university campuses in Texas in 2020, no murders were reported, 67 rapes were reported, 20 robberies were reported, and 61 aggravated assaults were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Grimes County boy and mother leave hospital

THE WOODLANDS / GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Christopher Ramirez, 3, and his mother have left the Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday afternoon that Christopher and his mother arrived at the Kroger in Tomball. A procession traveled northbound to Christopher’s home in Grimes County. Christopher […]
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Early morning burglaries target San Benito restaurants

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department said they are investigating several burglaries that have occurred over the past two months. According to police burglaries have been primarily restaurants and have occurred in the early morning hours between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Based on video surveillance police say it appears the […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man shoots officer, woman and child

SEGUIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Seguin Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting an officer, a woman and a child. Police have identified the man as Rodney Juarez, 56. Sunday morning, police responded to a domestic disturbance call.  Juarez shot an officer after they arrived at the location. The officer sustain serious but non-life-threatening […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Waco, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Killeen, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Laredo, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Pearland, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mesquite, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr woman dies in Kansas crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A 55-year-old Texas woman died after a vehicle she was riding in drove off the highway in south-central Kansas and rolled Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened along U.S. Highway 81 in Sumner County shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday. The Wichita Eagle reports the 2008 Nissan […]
KANSAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Kids Maker Market shines light on young entrepreneurs

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Market days throughout the Rio Grande Valley are a special way for people to showcase their talents and it gives them the opportunity to be entrepreneurs. However, a local mother and daughter tell ValleyCentral that kids were missing in those markets which eventually sparked the idea of the Kids Maker Market. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Early College High School celebrates grand opening

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The student of the UTRGV Early College High School began their first day of school with a renovated campus. The design phase began in the spring of 2019 and its completion is a huge deal for students, staff, and the Rio Grande Valley.  The new campus located at 2901 Medical Drive […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Rape#Violent Crime#Crime Rates#Property Crime#Kfdx#Carrolton#Grand Prairie
ValleyCentral

Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Oct. 4

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The week began with a disaster declaration for the lower Valley, followed by two fatal hit-and-runs, and a fatal shooting. ☀️Check out this weekend’s weather forecast🌦️ Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has signed and declared Cameron County as an area of disaster. The declaration of disaster is a response to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

La Matanza — A period of anti-Mexican violence in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During the 20th century, the Rio Grande Valley experienced a painful time in our history, which became known as La Matanza. La Matanza was a period of anti-Mexican violence in Texas. “Approximately 250 people of Mexican origin were lynched in Texas alone,” said Monica Martinez, a history professor at the University […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Be The Match advocate finds a hero close to home

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) lecturer saw her efforts come full circle when her significant other answered the call to donate his bone marrow to a 27-year-old leukemia patient.   When UTRGV Lecturer Alyssa Cerroni learned that her ethnically diverse students have less than a 50% chance of getting matched with a lifesaving bone marrow or blood donor, if they were to […]
CHARITIES
ValleyCentral

Two charged with murder in Edinburg shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman are facing charges for Thursday’s fatal shooting. A shooting near the intersection of Mojave Street and Mile 17 1/2 Road in Edinburg left a 24-year-old man dead on October 7. Edinburg PD investigators identified and arrested Miguel Angel Mujica Friday. The 36-year-old man was arrested at his […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 years freed

PINE, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction. The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, […]
COLORADO STATE
ValleyCentral

Roma ISD student takes toy gun to school, incident under investigation

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Independent School District (ISD) Police Department is investigating an incident that took place Monday. According to a release, a student from Roma Middle School brought a toy gun to school. It is mentioned that the student was “disciplined.” Roma ISD will not tolerate this behavior, even if someone believes […]
ROMA, TX
ValleyCentral

After staff members died from COVID-19, Waco ISD vows to keep mask mandate in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order

When Brittany Phillips Ramirez relocated her family back to her hometown of Waco over the summer, COVID-19 precautions at Mountainview Elementary School were foremost on her mind. And as the delta variant spiked, she even considered home-schooling her 6-year-old daughter because she worried that the school district might adopt a more relaxed approach when it […]
WACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Environmentalists sue GLO, Cameron County over SpaceX test launch beach closures

- A group of South Texas environmentalists have sued the Texas General Land Office and Cameron County for allowing the repeated closure of Boca Chica Beach, on the border with Mexico, for SpaceX tests. SaveRGV, a nonprofit organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in State District Court alleging that closing Boca Chica Beach for SpaceX tests and launches violates the Texas Open Beaches Act.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Argument over Alabama/Texas A&M game leads to fatal shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. – An argument over last weekend’s Alabama/Texas A&M game ends in a fatal shooting. Police responded to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in north Bessemer, Alabama Saturday night in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, a man was found in front of a residence with several gunshot wounds to the torso.  The […]
BESSEMER, AL
ValleyCentral

Suspicious package found near Social Security office in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday the Social Security Office in McAllen called in a suspicious package to the FBI. According to a news release, the FBI, Federal Protective Services, McAllen Police, Texas DPS, and the McAllen Fire Department responded to the scene. People in nearby buildings were evacuated or moved to a safer location. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
357
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy