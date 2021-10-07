CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

These Are The Top 10 School Districts In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exRPR_0cKKMa8R00
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio has tons of desirable places to live , and that has to do, in part, with strong school districts.

Niche.com , a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, revealed its rankings of the best school districts in the U.S. Research can also be broken down state-by-state, or users can search a specific school district. Stacker, focused in data journalism, analyzed Niche data to highlight the best school district in each state, posting its findings on Monday (October 4):

“Niche rankings rely on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates. Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another—which is why it's always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.”

So, which school district is the best one in Ohio ?

Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, located in Cincinnati.

Curious about other school districts? These are the Top 10, according to Niche:

  1. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District , in Cincinnati
  2. Solon City School District , in Solon
  3. Dublin City Schools , in Dublin
  4. Sycamore Community School District , in Blue Ash
  5. Ottawa Hills Local School District , in Toledo
  6. Hudson City School District , in Hudson
  7. Beachwood City School District , in Beachwood
  8. Rocky River City School District , in Rocky River
  9. Mason City School District , in Mason
  10. Orange City School District , in Cleveland

Find more rankings from Niche here .

Find more info from Stacker here .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
533
Followers
315
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy