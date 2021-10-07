These Are The Top 10 School Districts In Ohio

Photo: Getty Images

Ohio has tons of desirable places to live , and that has to do, in part, with strong school districts.

Niche.com , a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, revealed its rankings of the best school districts in the U.S. Research can also be broken down state-by-state, or users can search a specific school district. Stacker, focused in data journalism, analyzed Niche data to highlight the best school district in each state, posting its findings on Monday (October 4):

“Niche rankings rely on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates. Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another—which is why it's always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.”

So, which school district is the best one in Ohio ?

Indian Hill Exempted Village School District, located in Cincinnati.

Curious about other school districts? These are the Top 10, according to Niche:

Indian Hill Exempted Village School District , in Cincinnati Solon City School District , in Solon Dublin City Schools , in Dublin Sycamore Community School District , in Blue Ash Ottawa Hills Local School District , in Toledo Hudson City School District , in Hudson Beachwood City School District , in Beachwood Rocky River City School District , in Rocky River Mason City School District , in Mason Orange City School District , in Cleveland

