CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Orpheus releases Do or Die Oatmeal Cream Stout year-round

Beer Street Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrpheus Brewing Do or Die Oatmeal Cream Stout debuts at the Atlanta-based brewery this week. Coming down from the brewery’s “Year 7” anniversary that featured nearly a dozen imperial stouts, is an Orpheus beer a little smoother and far less boozy. The brewing team was inspired by a simple English milk stout, heavy on oats, chocolate, and wheat malts. “We love making stouts and wanted to brew one you can have pints of, instead of tasters,” per the brewery.

beerstreetjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
theleadernews.com

Ice cream on a chicken sandwich? Don’t knock it until you try it

One of the most essential tenets of being a food critic comes from exactly where you might expect — longtime Motown producer and musician Bobby Nunn and his song “Don’t Knock It (Until You Try It).”. And when restaurants come up with trendy or gimmicky dishes or combinations, it’s imperative...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Touching Reason Guy Fieri Decided To Master Vegetarian Food

Guy Fieri was featured on Season 2 of "Food Network Star" in 2006 and quickly skyrocketed to fame after being named victor (via Insider). However, his journey to becoming the food genius he is today actually began 28 years prior to that. When he was just 10 years old, the Columbus, Ohio native launched his first culinary endeavor, "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," a bicycle cart he built with his father (via Guy Fieri). After six years of hard work, determination, and selling soft pretzels, the TV personality was able to afford his dream of studying abroad in France, exposing him to foreign, international cuisine. Fieri is now an Emmy Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and a successful restauranteur. Famous for his renowned donkey sauce and signature spiky blonde hair, the celebrity chef even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare accomplishment for someone in the culinary world.
RECIPES
thewhiskeywash.com

Woodford Reserve Releases “Chocolate Malt Whisper” Bourbon

Woodford Reserve just released a new, limited-edition bottle they are calling “a happy accident” at the distillery that ended up producing bourbon with a whisper of chocolate notes. The result was what’s described by the brand as a unique whiskey that features a medley of dark chocolate, cocoa and roasted...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Coffee#Dark Chocolate#Food Drink#Beverages#Orpheus Brewing Do Or#English#Crisp Crystal Extra Dark#Flaked Oats Availability
TrendHunter.com

10 Warm Winter Drinks

As the colder months are approaching with strong determinacy, it is time to put those cold, refreshing summertime beverages behind and embrace the plethora of bold-flavored warm winter drinks. This list shouts out a number of options (or cocktail inspirations) for this year. Bib & Tucker's Six-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon...
DRINKS
Mashed

Pumpkin Oatmeal Recipe

During the fall months, pumpkin-flavored foods are at top of mind for many of us. There's just something about the taste that is so comforting, and it reminds us of crisp air and fun seasonal activities. Not to mention, it tastes absolutely fantastic, and we really want to add pumpkin to everything.
RECIPES
Robb Report

Dalmore’s $275,000 Set of 5 Single Malts Spans 5 Decades—and We Got a Taste

In the cult-classic film Sideways, a cinematic love letter to wine, actor Paul Giamatti waxes poetic about how the product of the vine “connects you more to life,” adding, “I like to think about what was going on the year the grapes were growing.” It’s a sentiment that applies equally to the ingredients and processes involved with spirits, and one that resonated profoundly with me at a recent tasting of some of Dalmore’s most exclusive scotch, including an expression from 1967—my own birth year. The older someone gets, the less likely to taste juice that’s been on the same number of...
DRINKS
tastecooking.com

Blackberry Oatmeal Cake

This breakfast “cake” uses 3 cups of rolled oats instead of flour. I enjoy making this at the beginning of the week—which is as close to meal prep as I get! It’s warm and comforting from the spices, fruit, and nuts, and it’s filling in the best way from the fiber-licious oats (and happens to be gluten-free!). Smear your favorite yogurt on a piece if you’d like some faux frosting on top.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
clevelandclinic.org

Recipe: Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

This delicious dessert is a classic, and easy to adjust to your taste. The surprise ingredient is plain Greek yogurt, which helps the cookies stay moist.
RECIPES
baked-theblog.com

Oatmeal Scotchies (Oatmeal Cookies With Butterscotch Chips)

Oatmeal scotchies are a classic chewy oatmeal cookie levelled up with butterscotch chips! Add cinnamon for a hint of spice if you like. As Amazon Associates we earn from qualifying purchases. If you love old-fashioned oatmeal cookies, you will love this recipe for oatmeal scotchies! A switch from traditional oatmeal...
RECIPES
themanual.com

The Difference Between Stout and Imperial Stout

Stout is synonymous with dark-toned goodness in a pint glass. The supremely malty beer style is one of the best known and loved in the world, and for good reason. In fact, during its heyday a couple of centuries ago — prior to better medical judgement prevailing — the best stout beer was believed to have curative and strengthening properties. This was the go-to beer for athletes training for the Olympics or looking to plug some calories back in, post-soccer match. And while it may not actually have medicinal properties, stout is a remarkable beer.
DRINKS
Beer Street Journal

Iron Hill Brewery launches hazy ‘Dankonia’

Iron Hill Brewery releases Dankonia, a New England-style IPA location wide today. Each location will have a special small bite available to pair with the first pours of Dankonia. Additionally, Dankonia IPA posters will be available while supplies last. It’s a whole vibe of intense pineapple and tropical fruit notes-plus...
DRINKS
hopculture.com

We Have the Official Answer on the Difference between a Porter and a Stout. Or Do We?

When a chill enters the air and the calendar flips to fall people often start shelving their IPAs and busting out their dark beers. Hops, hops, and more hops won’t do when it’s sweater weather. Motueka, Simcoe, Citra, and Aztec are for summer. Of course, this is nonsense. Drink what you want when you want it. But dark beers do suit the season. So which dark beer to choose? A porter? A stout? Aren’t they interchangeable? They’re both dark! They’re both roasty and toasty. What’s the difference? What does it all mean?
DRINKS
providencejournal.com

Grab the oatmeal for a batch of cookies

My son isn't much for sweets but he likes oatmeal cookies. So I dove into the archives and found a recipe shared by a bakery for an oatmeal raisin cookie. You can substitute chocolate chips for the raisins if you prefer. Happy baking. Standard Baking Co.'s Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. 1½...
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies

When you get a craving for fresh baked cookies, you have to do what you have to do. Luckily, here in the Test Kitchen, we can make cookies any time we want. Our go-to are these Oatmeal Cranberry cookies. Can you blame us? These sweet oats and tart cranberries are always a treat when washed down with ice cold milk. We wish you could smell the scent of cinnamon in the Test Kitchen, but making them in your home is just as tasty.
RECIPES
saucemagazine.com

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will open a location in the Grove next year

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream is opening a new location nearly two decades after its doors first opened in Webster Groves, as reported by St Louis Magazine. Owner Beckie Jacobs plans to open the new location in early 2022 on the ground level of the Gateway Lofts at 4400 Manchester Ave. in the Grove. Jacobs originally opened Serendipity in 2003 when she was looking to start her own small business and noticed a gap in the number of ice cream shops in the area. As an ice cream lover herself, she wanted a hard scoop ice cream shop – ideally in a walkable neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
copykat.com

McDonald’s Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

McDonald’s Fruit and Maple Oatmeal is delicious and healthy. This creamy oatmeal with maple syrup topped with apples, cranberries, and raisins is a great way to start the day. You can make it at home with this easy copycat recipe. Table of Contents. Love McDonald’s? Try these copycat recipes!. Delicious...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy