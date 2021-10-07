CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Can Donald Trump Run for President Again in 2024 and Would He Win?

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It isn't even a year into Joe Biden’s presidency and many Americans aren't happy with how he has handled the Afghanistan withdrawal and immigrant issues. Will Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? Can Trump run again, and if he does, would he be able to win?. Article continues...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 17

Free Patriot
3d ago

so tell me , how do you like the gas prices, how do like getting half the groceries for same money you used to spend for a full shopping cart, how about the sky high taxes, prices for building materials and other products ,broken supply chain, high inflation, so tell me, how is joe biden working out for ya ?

Reply(4)
7
Paula Thompson
3d ago

He won in 2016 and he said that he won the 2020 election, so doesn't that make him ineligible to run in the 2024 presidential election?

Reply(4)
4
Related
Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Trump nightmare looms again

It is increasingly evident that the nightmare prospect of American politics — unified Republican control of the federal government in the hands of a reelected, empowered Donald Trump in 2025 — is also the likely outcome. Why this is a nightmare should be clear enough. Every new tranche of information...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Biden Approval Rating Plummets Among Under 30 Year Olds Over Afghanistan, Economy: Poll

President Joe Biden's approval rating is dropping amongst the younger generation over his handling of key issues, new polling from Generation Lab/Axios suggested. A survey of around 800 Americans aged 18 to 29 found that members of every party view the president less favorably since he's taken office, primarily because of his handling of the economy and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Presidency#Trumpism#Americans#White House
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

George Clooney Says He Won’t Run for Office, Calls Trump a “Knucklehead”

George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a longtime supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump. When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea. “No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
MSNBC

Steve Bannon's Jan. 6 committee delay on Trump's behalf can't succeed

It’s not surprising that the first round of subpoenas that the Jan. 6 committee sent out are being ignored. Not when former President Donald Trump all but instructed the four former officials in question to refuse to comply. Trump’s favorite tactic when faced with potential legal consequences, especially from Congress,...
POTUS
The Guardian

The Senate’s findings on the last days of Trump’s presidency are grim. Will it matter?

Last week, the Senate’s judiciary committee released its staff report on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and bend the justice department to his will. Subverting Justice: How the Former President and his Allies Pressured DOJ to Overturn the 2020 Election lays out in grim detail the ex-reality show host’s concerted effort to weaponize the government’s legal machinery in his desperate bid to cling to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Republicans scramble to rewrite history on Trump's jobs record

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania recently argued that he saw "the strongest economy" of his lifetime during Donald Trump's presidency. The GOP senator added, "That's just an indisputable fact." In reality, it's neither indisputable nor a fact, but quite a few Republicans are pushing a similar line. Sen. Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy